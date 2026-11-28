Inter Miami’s bid to defend their MLS Cup crown reached a stunning conclusion, as Lionel Messi’s team suffered a shock first-round elimination to Columbus Crew.

Miami claimed their first MLS Cup in franchise history last year when they defeated Thomas Müller’s Vancouver Whitecaps 3–1 in the final.

They looked set to at least offer a staunch defense of their title by earning the second seed in the Eastern Conference, with only Vancouver and Nashville SC amassing more points in the regular season.

However, they encountered a Columbus team boasting an unwavering sense of momentum, squeezing into playoff contention by winning their final six regular season outings.

A first-half Gonzalo Luján red card all but handed Columbus victory in Game One of the three-match series, and they subsequently dumped the holders out on Friday night thanks to Santiago Rodríguez’s stoppage-time winner, securing a 1–0 victory.

Crew are moving on to face either New England Revolution or Philadelphia Union in the Conference semifinals, while a despondent Miami have suddenly entered the offseason, preparing for 2027. But Messi has one more match before the new year.

When Will Lionel Messi Play His Next Match?

Messi is playing in Carlos Tevez‘s testimonial. | Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Inter Miami’s stunning early exit has ultimately rendered their 2026 campaign a major disappointment, and Messi hardly covered himself in glory during the franchise’s ill-fated playoff run.

An in-form Columbus disposed of Messi’s Herons with relative comfort, and plenty are wondering whether the sense of destiny that’s surrounding Laurent Courtois’s team could take them all the way. The 2023 winners are now aiming to secure their fifth MLS Cup trophy.

As for Messi, some have asked if this is the end of the road for him in Miami, with retirement on the table. The 39-year-old claimed MLS Golden Boot honors for the second consecutive year with 26 goals and is likely to win the MVP award for the third time.

He’s continuing to play at an incredibly high level, as the World Cup underlined, and Messi has previously said he won’t stop playing as long as he’s feeling good "physically and mentally.”

Before he considers his future, Messi will take part in Carlos Tevez’s testimonial on Dec. 20, held at the iconic La Bombonera in Buenos Aires. It’ll be his first game in Argentina since he called time on his international career in October.

“It will be ‌a ⁠true honor to welcome the best player in the world to Apache’s last dance,” organizers ​posted ​on Instagram. Rio Ferdinand, Sergio Agüero, Leandro Paredes and Gianluigi ​Buffon have also signed up, and there‘s even talk of Cristiano Ronaldo being involved.

When Will Lionel Messi Next Play for Inter Miami?

The 2027 MLS season starts next February. | Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Messi signed a contract extension with Inter Miami until the end of the 2028 campaign last October, so the Argentine still has two years to run on his deal after Friday’s elimination.

However, you do wonder whether Messi will commit to the 2027 season. The death of his father, Jorge, deeply affected the all-time great, contributing to his retirement from the Argentine national team after the World Cup.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do without you; I don’t know how to go on. I only played football and now I have quite a few doubts about whether I’ll keep doing it for much longer,” Messi wrote in a letter.

Miami’s early exit following a rather tumultuous campaign in which Messi was led by three different managers will certainly have the 39-year-old ruminating. Miami are certainly hoping to hang on to the marketing super force in their No. 10 shirt, especially with a friendly against Argentine giants River Plate scheduled for Jan. 19, 2027.

Miami’s 2027 MLS season officially begins at home to FC Cincinnati on Feb. 19.