Which USWNT Players Made Their Case at 2026 SheBelieves Cup?

The U.S. women’s national team passed its first big test of 2026, winning the SheBelieves Cup with a perfect three wins from three while not conceding a goal.

Manager Emma Hayes stuck to her word and called in the best available roster she could. Major stars, like Sophia Wilson (maternity leave), Mal Swanson (maternity leave), Cat Macario (hip), Tierna Davidson (knee) and Michelle Cooper (foot), were all missing, but the U.S. defeated Argentina, 2–0, Canada, 1–0, and Colombia, 1–0. The year of experimentation is truly over, and now the task of developing a core group of players for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup is here.

Up next, the USWNT will play a formidable opponent, Japan, in April. Not once but three times, in a trio of friendlies that will test Hayes’s roster to an even greater degree. But first, let’s take a look at who made their case and what questions remain after the 2026 SheBelieves Cup.

Who stepped up for the USWNT?

Alyssa Thompson

The USWNT’s standout player from the SheBelieves Cup is Chelsea winger Alyssa Thompson. The 21-year-old had the outstanding moment of the week, smashing the winning goal in a very close contest against Colombia off the crossbar from the edge of the box.

Even in a difficult season for Chelsea, Thompson has been a shining light with six goals in 14 league matches. Her decision to move away from her hometown, Los Angeles, to London and the English Women’s Super League last September has paid off.

Thompson has added a relentlessness to her game recently. No longer just a speedy winger with a laser-like shot, she can counter-press and cover defensive spaces better than anyone. Hayes will be thrilled with Thompson’s work ethic and quality on the ball. Thompson featured in all three matches at the SheBelieves Cup, starting the final two against Canada and Colombia.

The USWNT forward line is highly competitive, but Thompson is looking like she could become not only a rostered player but a starter for Hayes.

Alyssa Thompson off the underside of the crossbar to give the USA a late lead 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/7E8vWyAPnc — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 7, 2026

Gisele Thompson

Following her sister to the top of the class is Gisele Thompson. The 20-year-old had her best USWNT window to date, taking her chance on the right side of the USWNT backline. Gisele Thompson was the only USWNT player to start and play 90 minutes in the first two matches of the SheBelieves Cup against Argentina and Canada but was rested for the Colombia game.

The fullback has been back and forth between the U23 age group and the senior team, but showed this week that she is ready for the spotlight. She pushed forward to be an essential wide outlet when the USWNT wanted to make the pitch bigger against Argentina, and then was defensively solid against Canada, winning all eight of her defensive duels.

USWNT defender Gisele Thompson (20) impressed at right back against formidable competition at the SheBelieves Cup. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Emily Fox is the only guaranteed starter at the fullback position for the USWNT. Which means, there is one open role for the Angel City star, Lilly Reale and Avery Patterson, as well as some others, to fight for. Gisele Thompson was primarily used as a right back, with Hayes opting to shift Fox to the left side, but further experimentation could see her feature on the opposite flank. Either way, this is a position battle that will go the distance.

Ally Sentnor

Another young player who seized the moment after spending time with the U23s at the end of 2025 is Ally Sentnor. The hybrid forward was perhaps a surprise pick to start at center forward for the final two matches of the SheBelieves Cup (versus Canada and Colombia), she also was a second half substitute against Argentina.

Ally Sentnor breaks the deadlock against Canada 🔓 pic.twitter.com/LbtZB1KfsC — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 5, 2026

Sentnor got the winning goal for the USWNT in the 1–0 over Canada, showing quick feet to swipe home a corner kick from Gotham FC star Rose Lavelle on a half-volley. Sentnor has always been technically gifted, but her decision-making, especially in the box, has sometimes let her down. Seeing this sort of instinctive striker’s finish will please Hayes greatly.

The Colombia match was a different story. Sentnor failed to attempt a single shot as the USWNT struggled to find its rhythm despite a lot of possession in a disjointed first half. However, the USWNT’s attacking issues weren’t all her fault, and with question marks surrounding the center forward position, this was a step in the right direction for Sentnor.

What questions remain for the USWNT?

Lindsey Heaps

The USWNT captain may have been the player to lift the SheBelieves Cup on Saturday night, but there is a feeling that she has lost her spot in Hayes’s preferred starting XI. Lindsey Heaps got off to a perfect start last week, scoring and assisting in the 2–0 win over Argentina. But in the second two matches, she amassed a combined 40 minutes across two substitute appearances.

There is a feeling that Hayes has shown her cards on what the best midfield lineup is against better opposition. And, that is a lineup without Heaps. Against Canada, Claire Hutton, Sam Coffey and Lavelle were the trio. While against Colombia, Hayes switched out Hutton for Lily Yohannes.

Heaps remains a big physical target for the USWNT with dead-ball prowess on set pieces. But in terms of passing ability, press-resistance, ball control and spatial awareness, it feels like she is behind these other midfielders in the pecking order. Still, against weaker opponents, with plenty of time and space, Heaps may be a starter. Her brilliant strike against Argentina was proof of that.

WHAT A FINISH 😮‍💨



Lindsey Heaps curls it in to score the USWNT's first goal of SheBelieves Cup 2026 🇺🇸



🎥 @USWNT pic.twitter.com/XeKEWgFEv1 — W Golazo (@WGolazo) March 1, 2026

Emily Sams

What a strange turn of events for Emily Sams, who was one of the most impressive players in the USWNT’s January camp and played 90 minutes while wearing the captain’s armband against Chile. Sams was not even originally called up to the SheBelieves Cup, but arrived as an emergency addition after an injury to Jordyn Bugg.

Hayes proceeded to give Sams zero minutes at the SheBelieves Cup, with the Angel City defender patiently watching on from the bench for all three matches. This certainly won’t do her case any favors, although perhaps how players respond to sitting on the bench is, in a way, its own audition for the roster.

For now, the preferred depth choices at center back, behind Naomi Girma and Emily Sonnett, appear to be Tara Rudd, Kennedy Wesley then perhaps Bugg.

