Which USWNT Players Made Their Case Spain?

Over two friendlies, the U.S. women’s national team failed to beat the number one ranked team in the world, Spain.

First, the USA were shut out 2-0 at Audi Field, before the hosts rescued some respectability and forced a 2-2 draw at Subaru Park after again trailing by two goals at the halfway point. Manager Emma Hayes had to get creative with her lineups as she was missing key players due to injury.

This was the first meeting against Spain since 2022, when the USA also lost 2-0. Attention now turns to World Cup qualifying, which will get underway on November 27. For now, let’s take a look at who made their case and what questions remain after this pair of friendlies against Spain.

Who Stepped Up for the USWNT?

Mal Swanson

SWANSON SLOTS IT HOME 😤



USWNT x @vw pic.twitter.com/1EypYsaFDq — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) October 14, 2026

It was worth the wait. After 793 days, Mal Swanson scored for the USWNT and tied the score in the 86th minute in the second meeting against Spain. The strike was a slick, well-executed strike on the half-volley in the box.

Coming off the bench in both of the friendlies, Swanson picked up 53 minutes across her two appearances. She was bright in her cameos. The USA looked better with Swanson providing skill and directness as they chased down a deficit.

Swanson missed 2025 as she became a mother for the first time and hasn’t had the smoothest return to club soccer with the struggling Chicago Stars in the NWSL. While Hayes has been loyal, she has also been keen not to put too much on her shoulders for the USWNT yet. Swanson’s return to the pitch and the scoring charts was a major step forward. A case well made.

Ashley Sanchez

ASHLEY SANCHEZ PULLS ONE BACK FOR THE US 🇺🇸



Had to be the NWSL Golden Boot leader 👑



(via @USWNT) pic.twitter.com/3NV2KZpwcs — espnW (@espnW) October 14, 2026

Well, well, well. There was so much noise surrounding Ashley Sanchez’s return to the USWNT after nearly two years away. Would the NWSL Golden Boot frontrunner see the pitch? And, just how many minutes would Hayes give her?

It turned out the answer was 104, as Sanchez picked up two appearances, one off the bench in the 2-0 defeat and the other a start in the 2-2. It was in that second match that Sanchez helped to spark the comeback with a sharp finish to the outside post from inside the box. It was a game-changing goal that swung the momentum in the USA’s favor and ended 139 minutes of scoreless soccer against Spain.

"It was amazing,” Sanchez said in the mixed zone after the match. “Honestly, I haven't thought about it [scoring] too much because I was like, 'We still need another one,' but it was a really good feeling."

Sanchez’s preferred spot as an inverted left-winger is a coveted one. Swanson, Trinity Rodman, Emma Sears, and Michelle Cooper are all amongst the candidates. But there’s little more Sanchez could have done to impress Hayes in a big spot against an elite opponent. She should continue to get looks.

Sophia Wilson

This was a big window for Sophia Wilson, who was handed the central starting striker role in both games and played 170 of 180 minutes this week. Clearly, she has the full trust of Hayes and feels like the primary attacking target.

Although she didn’t score, no player took more shots than Wilson (six) in the two matches against Spain. There was also a close offside call that ruled out a goal. Of course, Wilson is a handful even when the ball is not hitting the back of the net. Her dribbling skills caused Spain nightmares, and she won the penalty in the first friendly, before then setting up Sanchez with a brilliant assist in the 2-2.

What Questions Remain for the USWNT?

Lindsey Heaps

The USWNT captain continues to feel like a round peg in a square hole when it comes to the midfield. In the first game, without a true holding player anchoring the center of the pitch, Heaps’s inability to press and close space was exposed. In the second game, her scanning and reading of danger let her down as the defense fell apart far too easily early on. There’s an argument to be made that Sam Coffey’s absence through injury didn’t help her, but Claire Hutton should be a capable deputy.

With so much experience under her belt, there is no conceivable way that Heaps could lose her place in the squad. However, Heaps shouldn't be an immediate starter against technical teams that dictate play and will require the USA to press resistance and play extremely tidily. This was a tough window for Heaps.

Avery Patterson

A surprise pick to start at left-back for the opening match against Spain, Avery Patterson was hooked at halftime, with the USA already down 2-0, and never seen again. She was an unused substitute in the 2-2, with first Gisele Thompson and then her sister Alyssa getting reps at left back.

Patterson struggled to contribute to either the attack or the defense. Zero shots or chances created, 0/1 in duels, and just one interception and recovery. Both of Spain’s goals in the 2-0 defeat came on Patterson’s side of the pitch. While there wasn’t a lot she could have done for Patri Guijarro’s stunning long-range opener, the second goal showed Patterson failing to read the danger of the late runner, Eva Navarro, meeting the cross and finishing first-time.

Phallon Tullis-Joyce

Alexia Putellas ➡️ Salma Paralluelo



Spain double their lead 👊 pic.twitter.com/ND6zaR8GPN — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 13, 2026

Well, before this window, the battle for the USWNT’s starting goalkeeper spot was truly underway between Claudia Dickey and Phallon Tullis-Joyce. Before a ball had been kicked, Hayes had said that Dickey was edging ahead.

Now, after both goalkeepers were given one game each to prove themselves against Spain, Dickey’s grasp on the number one shirt will be that little bit tighter.

On the face of it, both players performed similarly. Two goals conceded each, one save for Dickey, and two saves for Tullis-Joyce. But it’s less the shot-stopping that will separate these two than their distribution on the ball.

In the second friendly, Spain’s second goal was ignited by a poor pass attempted out of the back by Tullis-Joyce that was pounced on and launched the attack to double Spain’s lead. This is the exact part of her game that the Manchester United goalkeeper will be trying to work on before the USWNT meets back up again in November.