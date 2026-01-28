Who Chelsea Could Play In The Champions League Round of 16

When Chelsea conquered the continent in 2012 and 2021, mid-season managerial changes proved crucial in those triumphs.

Roberto Di Matteo’s was the Blues’ unlikely saviour on the road to Munich, while Thomas Tuchel, a Champions League finalist the season before, was able to mastermind an eerie but nonetheless impressive journey to glory in front of few supporters.

Chelsea, Conference League winners last season, thus have a knack, especially when they’re unfancied. With Liam Rosenior at the helm, the west Londoners are not regarded as serious contenders for this season‘s Champions League crown, but perhaps that renders them all the more dangerous.

A second-half turnaround in Naples on the final day of the league phase made sure they secured a sixth-place finish, and here’s who they could face in the round of 16.

Who Could Chelsea Face in the Champions League Last 16?

Chelsea could face either PSG or Newcastle in the last 16. | Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

For a good chunk of their clash against Napoli, Chelsea found themselves out of the top eight and poised for a playoff spot. However, João Pedro’s stunning second-half brace helped Rosenior’s side up to sixth.

As a result, they’ll be paired with Barcelona, who finished fifth, and will be on the opposite side of the draw to the La Liga champions throughout the knockout stages.

The pre-determined bracket pits sixth and seventh up against 11th/12th and 21st/22nd. That means Chelsea could face either Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle United, Monaco or Qarabag in the round of 16.

In Friday’s playoff draw, PSG and Newcastle will be drawn against either Monaco or Qarabağ. The winner of those two ties will advance into the last 16, where they’ll face either Chelsea or Barcelona. The Blues, of course, would want to avoid the holders, nor would they fancy a trip up to St. James’ Park under the lights.

Chelsea’s Potential Champions League Last 16 Opponents

Paris Saint-Germain (11th)

Newcastle United (12th)

Monaco (21st)

Qarabag (22nd)

When is the Champions League Round of 16?

Chelsea have avoided the playoffs and won’t be involved in the Champions League until March.

The round of 16 first legs will be played across March 10 and 11, while the second legs have been scheduled for the following week. They’ll take place on March 17 and 18.

