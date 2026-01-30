Who Real Madrid Could Face in the 2025–26 Champions League Knockout Playoff

The hunt for a record-extending 16th Champions League title continues for Real Madrid as they prepare for the knockout phase of the competition.

Madrid appeared set to automatically progress to the last 16 after they began the final round of fixtures in third place, but their dismal 4–2 defeat to José Mourinho’s Benfica means they will have to duke it out in the playoffs after slipping out of the top eight entirely.

Los Blancos can never be written off in European competition, though, and will likely be favorites for their knockout playoff in February—even if it adds two unwanted fixtures to their schedule.

Here are the opponents Madrid could come up against.

Real Madrid’s Potential Champions League Knockout Playoff Opponents

Real Madrid could face Benfica again. | Patricia de Melo Moreira/AFP/Getty Images

Madrid know their two possible opponents for the knockout playoff round. Due to finishing ninth in the standings and narrowly missing out on the top eight, Álvaro Arbeloa’s men will be forced into a two-legged tie with the club that finished either 23rd or 24th in the league phase.

As fate would have it, Benfica could be on the cards again. A 98th-minute header from goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin in the chaotic win over nine-man Madrid sent the Portuguese side to the knockout phase on goal difference and they will be brimming with confidence if they are to come up against their Spanish adversaries in the playoff round.

Madrid will ideally want to draw the side who finished 23rd: Bodø/Glimt. The Norwegians have plenty of quality and have shown that in their recent victory over Manchester City in the Arctic Circle, but they appear the simpler of two awkward opponents.

Inter, who finished 10th, will face the side that Madrid are not drawn against in the playoff.

When Is the Champions League Knockout Playoff Round

Madrid will discover their playoff opponents when the draw is conducted on Friday, Jan. 30 at the European House of Football in Nyon, Switzerland. The draw commences at 11 a.m. GMT (6 a.m. ET, 3 a.m. ET, 12 p.m. CEST).

The actual fixtures will take place next month, though, with the first leg on Feb. 17/18 and the second leg, which will be staged at the Bernabéu, taking place on Feb. 24/25.

