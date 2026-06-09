Who Real Madrid Could Sign to Solve Left-Back Conundrum

Real Madrid are considering moves for Manchester City’s Joško Gvardiol and Arsenal’s Riccardo Calafiori as part of a defensive rebuild.

Los Blancos are already close to officially announcing the free transfer of center back Ibrahima Konaté, as well a €20 million ($23 million) move for Inter right back Denzel Dumfries. However, that may not be the end of the additions to the club’s defensive options.

AS reports that Madrid are now turning attention to strengthening the left-back position, interested in the Premier League duo of Gvardiol and Calafiori.

It is noted that the pair are valued for their versatility with both players able to operate as center backs as well as out wide.

The report claims that Gvardiol would be “keen” to play under José Mourinho and would welcome an offer from Real Madrid.

The 24-year-old Croatia international, who suffered an injury-hit season in 2025–26, remains under contract at City until 2028, having signed from RB Leipzig for $104 million (€90 million) in 2023. The BBC, meanwhile, report that City are “positive” about negotiations with their defender over a contract extension and are keen to secure his future with Bayern Munich also sniffing around.

AS describe Calafiori as “feasible,” talking up Mourinho’s interest in the Italy star, who came through at Roma during the manager’s time there. However, a move for Calafiori is not likely to be an easy lift, with the 24-year-old under contract at Arsenal until 2029.

Real Madrid’s Left-Back Conundrum

Álvaro Carreras struggled in big moments for Madrid. | David Ramos - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Madrid rotated between three left-back options during the 2025–26 season: Álvaro Carreras, Fran García and Ferland Mendy.

Carreras—a €50 million ($58 million) arrival last summer from Benfica—started the majority of games, but did not fully convince in his maiden season, struggling badly in high-profile matches against Bayern Munich and Barcelona, in particular.

The 23-year-old was less used towards the end of the season and appeared to fall out of favor with manager Álvaro Arbeloa.

García, meanwhile, has struggled to prove his worth as more than a depth option for Madrid and there have been rumblings that the club will listen to offers for the academy graduate this summer. Mendy, perhaps Madrid’s best left back defensively, is simply never fit.

Despite having options on the books already, the inconsistency and unreliability of all three may lead Florentino Pérez and the Madrid decision makers to decide to enter the market for an upgrade this summer.

Gvardiol vs. Calafiori: Who Could Madrid Sign?

Riccardo Calafiori impressed at Arsenal during their title-winning season. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Both Gvardiol and Calafiori would represent top-level options for Madrid, as seasoned internationals who have won honors at the highest level.

At just 24, both players are in the ideal age bracket for Madrid to take ownership of the position for years to come.

Another key factor is their versatility. Gvardiol started 21 games at center back in 2025–26, but is equally adept out wide. Likewise, Calafiori covered in the middle for Arsenal on five occasions and impressed for the Premier League’s meanest defense this past season.

Both players defensive instincts could be key for balance in Mourinho’s system, particularly given Madrid’s likely right-back options—Trent Alexander-Arnold and Denzel Dumfries—are far more attack-minded.

Gvardiol vs. Calafiori in 2025–26

Player Appearances Clean Sheets Goals Assists Tackles Joško Gvardiol



25 12 2 3 26 Riccardo Calafiori



36 20 1 3 43

Gvardiol and Calafiori both give serious technical, on-the-ball quality, while the former also offers a goal threat with an impressive 13 strikes in 122 games for Manchester City.

With Manchester City entering a transition period following the exit of Pep Guardiola, Gvardiol may be among the club’s stars considering his options. His teammate Rodri—also linked with Madrid—said he would think about his future after the upcoming World Cup.

If Gvardiol is not tempted into signing a contract extension at the Etihad Stadium, Madrid’s hand could be strengthened, even if City would demand a high transfer fee for a key asset.

Meanwhile, capturing an important player from Champions League finalists Arsenal may also be hard work for Madrid, but not impossible. Mourinho’s existing relationship with the player is one factor, while the emergence of Piero Hincapié and Myles Lewis-Skelly give Arsenal cover at left back should they want to take advantage of Madrid interest.

Ultimately, were either player to push for the move, it may open the door to negotiations.

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