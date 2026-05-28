Who Is USMNT’s World Cup Captain—And Why Is It a Secret?

The U.S. men’s national team kicks off its World Cup campaign in just two weeks, yet manager Mauricio Pochettino has still not revealed who will wear the captain’s armband at this summer’s showpiece event.

Serving as captain on home soil at the biggest World Cup ever is an honor any player in red, white and blue would be lucky to have. The general perception is that Christian Pulisic or Tyler Adams would lead the Stars and Stripes out the tunnel just based off past trends with the national team.

Those truly paying attention, though, will realize the odds are much higher for another player to don the captain’s armband come June 12, when the USMNT take on Paraguay at SoFi Stadium.

Who Is USMNT's World Cup Captain?

Tim Ream will likely be the USMNT’s captain this summer. | Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

All signs indicate veteran center back Tim Ream will serve as the USMNT’s captain this summer. Pochettino has given the armband to the 38-year-old in 16 of his 23 matches in charge.

The Argentine, who is not typically quick to hand out praise, highlights Ream’s leadership at nearly every chance he gets. The defender also boasts the humility, dedication, experience and popularity that makes him the perfect fit to lead the USMNT on the sport’s grandest stage.

After all, Ream, who made his USMNT debut back in 2010, is set to become the oldest American player to feature in a World Cup this summer at 38 years, 8 months and 7 days old. He has seen the USMNT through nearly every phase over the better part of two decades and knows exactly what it will take to make a deep run this summer.

“I am just another cog in the machine,” Ream told FOX at Tuesday’s roster reveal. “I try to help these guys as much as I can, but drawing on the experience we had in 2022 is going to be important. Now we have a group that knows what to expect and what is needed. It is just a reminder to enjoy all of what this is, embrace what this is and enjoy every moment.

“This looks like if we had a game tomorrow. The training starts and it is all hands on deck, we are going after it from the very first training session and you have to treat each session as if it is the most important. We need to make sure we are ready to go on June 12 and that starts tomorrow.”

Why Is Pochettino Keeping the USMNT’s Captain a Secret?

Mauricio Pochettino has yet to announce his captain. | Adam Hunger/Getty Images

There’s no concrete answer for why Pochettino is operating under the veil of such secrecy. Perhaps he wants all his players on an equal playing field in the early days of camp before he establishes a leadership hierarchy.

There’s also the possibility that the players already know who will be captain and are just keeping it in house in the build-up to the World Cup. Pochettino is never one to welcome media scrutiny of any kind, and there is bound to be questions about his choice.

For all of Ream’s leadership and experience, he still is liable to falter—quite badly—on the pitch. The American got the nod and played 90 minutes against Belgium during the March international break ... and the European giants scored five goals. The third was a penalty awarded after Ream committed a handball.

Former USMNT striker Herculez Gomez called Ream a “liability,” an opinion many might have, especially when compared to the level Chris Richards brings at the back.

Why Is Christian Pulisic Not USMNT Captain?

Christian Pulisic headlines the USMNT 2026 World Cup roster. | Adam Hunger/Getty Images

From the outside looking in, Pulisic is the more obvious choice to be captain. Not only has the AC Milan forward worn the armband in the past, but he is also literally nicknamed “Captain America.”

Yet Pulisic has rarely been Pochettino’s guy. The 27-year-old only captained the side twice since the former Tottenham Hotspur boss took over. He also has had public—and seemingly private—battles with Pochettino, most notably when he skipped out on the 2025 Gold Cup.

In fact, Pulisic, who was fully fit at the time, opting out of last summer’s tournament likely cost him any chance to captain the side at the World Cup.

If anything, Adams would be Pochettino’s second-choice option behind Ream. The Bournemouth midfielder captained the USMNT at the 2022 World Cup and is as dedicated and skillful as any in the dressing room.

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