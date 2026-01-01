Who Will Be Chelsea Manager for Huge Man City Clash?
Chelsea’s hierarchy got an early start on their new year’s resolutions for 2026.
The distant sound of fireworks could still be faintly heard by the time the club confirmed a parting of ways with manager Enzo Maresca. Despite lifting two trophies in 2025 and steering the Blues back into the top four, Chelsea felt compelled to “get the season back on track” by bringing an abrupt conclusion to his 18-month tenure.
For all the proactivity of this dramatic step, it comes at an awkward time in the packed festive calendar. It was fitting, in a way, that Chelsea’s social media post with news of Maresca’s departure came shortly after a list of the nine games crammed into the month of January alone.
This dizzying schedule begins with Sunday’s almighty trip to title-chasing Manchester City. Given Maresca’s links to the Etihad outfit—who have been reportedly sounding him out as a potential successor to Pep Guardiola—there is a devilish undercurrent to a fixture which already warrants plenty of exposure.
Now that Maresca is closer to lining up in the home dugout in Manchester this weekend, who is going to be leading the way for Chelsea?
Chelsea Interim Manager Candidates
Chelsea’s succinct statement announcing Maresca’s departure claimed that it was a mutual decision. “Enzo and the club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track,” it read. However, the 99 words did not include any reference to a successor plan.
The future of Maresca’s backroom staff remains unknown. The former Leicester City boss brought six assistants with him when he was appointed in 2024. Ex-Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero is the most prominent of this cabal and has been tasked with filling in for Maresca during his various touchline suspensions. Just this week, Caballero addressed the media in place of his boss after he complained of feeling unwell.
However, should Chelsea’s hierarchy opt for a clean break, they may be inclined to temporarily turn to U21 coach Calum McFarlane. The 40-year-old was only appointed in July after two years with Southampton’s youth teams. Ironically enough, McFarlane also worked at Manchester City’s academy, where he overlapped with Maresca who was in charge of the U23s for one season in 2020–21.
When Will Chelsea Appoint a Permanent Successor to Enzo Maresca?
The hunt for a new permanent boss is well underway. Fabrizio Romano reported that the club’s hierarchy are confident of sealing Maresca’s successor in a matter of days. Strasbourg’s Liam Rosenior was mentioned in that report and has been widely billed as the most likely candidate given the Ligue 1 side’s status as Chelsea’s feeder club.
Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola—who will be out of contract this summer—has also been floated alongside the likes of Xavi Hernández and Cesc Fàbregas. Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner was initially thought to be among this pool of candidates, but The Athletic claim that the Austrian coach is “not in the frame.”
Whatever the case, it remains exceedingly unlikely that any permanent appointment will be made before Sunday’s trip to Manchester City.