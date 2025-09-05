Who Won the Transfer Window? Premier League Clubs Summer Business—Ranked
Premier League clubs are always the main transfer window protagonists and have lived up to their reputation as mammoth spenders this summer.
£3.19 billion ($4.28 billion) has been splurged on fresh faces—a new Premier League record—as some of the world’s most devastating footballers decided to take their talents to England’s top flight. It was a transfer window for the ages, that’s for certain.
Cash was splashed with carefree abandon across the division as the traditional ‘big six’ racked up quite the bill and even the newly-promoted sides joined in the spending spree with little caution.
But who ‘won’ the transfer window? Which clubs spent most wisely? Here’s Sports Illustrated’s ranking.
Bottom Half Performers
Position
Club
20.
Fulham
19.
Crystal Palace
18.
West Ham
17.
Wolves
16.
Aston Villa
15.
Burnley
14.
Leeds
13.
Brighton
12.
Brentford
11.
Bournemouth
In last place, we have Fulham. The Cottagers were working on a tight budget this summer and had only signed back-up goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte prior to deadline day, raising alarm bells among supporters. A late flurry has helped bolster the ranks as Kevin, Samuel Chukwueze and Jonah Kusi-Asare arrived in the forward department, but it remains an underwhelming window for Marco Silva’s side.
Things were not much better for Crystal Palace, who lost Eberechi Eze and missed out on a £35 million pay day for Marc Guéhi. The latter could leave for free next summer and the Eagles’ decision to block his move to Liverpool hasn’t aided their bank balance. Their signings were not particularly exciting, bar the fleet-footed Yéremy Pino.
West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers both spent over £100 million but haven’t set the world alight with their incomings. The Irons have lost Mohammed Kudus and the Old Gold have seen Matheus Cunha and Rayan Aït-Nouri depart, too, although Jørgen Strand Larsen is staying at Molineux at least.
Aston Villa spent the least of any club in the window but have retained their best players while adding a sprinkling of talent. Harvey Elliott could be an inspired addition, while Jadon Sancho has the potential to make a sizeable impact. Evann Guessand impressed at Nice last season and should ease the goalscoring burden on Ollie Watkins.
Burnley and Leeds United have had similar windows, opting for quantity over quality. There don’t appear to be too many transformative signings arriving at either Turf Moor or Elland Road, but promoted sides often have to prioritise adding depth at affordable prices.
The trio of Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford and Bournemouth have all been forced to replace star talent over the summer and have largely reinvested well. Brentford have negotiated excellent fees for Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo, while the Cherries earned a fortune from their defensive assets. Their should be enough talent coming through the door to ensure standards don’t drop too much for any of them this season, although the Bees will have to cope without Thomas Frank.
Good, Steady Business
Position
Club
10.
Nottingham Forest
9.
Sunderland
8.
Newcastle
7.
Everton
6.
Man Utd
Key for Nottingham Forest was keeping hold of the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White and Murillo over the summer, which they managed to achieve ahead of their return to Europe. At least one of their four additions from Botafogo is likely to make a name for themselves, while Dan Ndoye, James McAtee and Douglas Luiz are all clever additions.
Sunderland have splashed just over £180 million this summer and now boast a strong squad capable of competing in the top flight. Granit Xhaka is an exceptional signing, while they have added impressive depth and quality elsewhere in the likes of Nordi Mukiele, Lutsharel Geertruida, Habib Diarra and Brian Brobbey.
It’s been an extremely stressful window for Newcastle United but ultimately a successful one. They have secured a record £125 million fee for Alexander Isak and signed two super replacements in Wissa and Nick Woltemade, even if they have likely overpaid for the former. They have kept the likes of Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimarães and Anthony Gordon, while Anthony Elanga and Malick Thiaw are smart signings.
Everton have had a quietly exceptional window. Jack Grealish and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are already proving massive hits, while Tyler Dibling, Adam Aznou, Carlos Alcaraz and Merlin Röhl are exciting signings for the present and future. After some impressive campaigns with Basel and Villarreal, Thierno Barry could prove an astute addition in time.
There are still areas that require significant improvement in the Manchester United squad but their position in our ranking is based on three excellent forward signings. Cunha, Mbeumo and Benjamin Šeško should instantly elevate the Red Devils, who have also managed to get rid of Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Marcus Rashford.
The Best on Show
5. Tottenham
Following a change of management and heading into a Champions League campaign, it’s fair to say that Tottenham Hotspur have conducted some excellent business. They have strengthened across the pitch and their forward line now looks particularly intimidating.
Kudus and Xavi Simons are fantastic additions with potential to improve even further, while the loan signing of João Palhinha in midfield is inspired. Randal Kolo Muani, who has also joined on a temporary basis, will provide even more cutting edge and, perhaps most importantly, quality depth in the final third.
Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel have joined permanently and while there have been a few tears shed following the departure of Son Heung-min, Spurs have also cleared out plenty of deadwood elsewhere this summer.
4. Manchester City
The opening weeks of the campaign suggest that Manchester City’s turnaround will take time but they have still strengthened impressively this summer in the market.
Some of the older heads have been moved on and replaced with youth and energy, especially in midfield. Tijjani Reijnders is the ideal replacement for Kevin De Bruyne and Rayan Cherki will add some much-needed flair in the attacking midfield position—once he recovers from a nasty injury.
Gianluigi Donnarumma may not be an archetypal Pep Guardiola goalkeeper but he’s an exceptional player, with James Trafford on hand to supply back-up in between the sticks.
City have also earned good money for the likes of McAtee, Yan Couto and Máximo Perrone.
3. Chelsea
The fact that Chelsea have spent almost £300 million this summer and still have a positive net spend is astonishing. They have been busy trimming their bloated squad and securing big-money fees for their peripheral figures and academy graduates.
Their sales have been as impressive as their signings this window, with the Blues once again opting for youth over experience. Their oldest addition is 23-year-old João Pedro, who has made an excellent start in Chelsea colours, with the likes of Jamie Gittens and Alejandro Garancho other young additions in the forward line.
The versatile Jorrel Hato is a smart piece of defensive business—although Chelsea arguably should have done more strengthening at the back—while Esêvão could prove one of the signings of the summer after dazzling early in his Blues career.
2. Arsenal
The only disappointment for Arsenal this summer has been their inability to recoup funds through player sales. They received just £9 million in transfer fees and subsequently have the highest net spend after splashing £267 million on new faces.
However, the Gunners can be extremely pleased with their incomings. They have finally remedied their centre forward problems with the introduction of Viktor Gyökeres, while Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze will help bolster a forward line that had grown overly reliant on Bukayo Saka.
Kepa Arrizabalaga and Christian Nørgaard add some much-needed depth, with Martín Zubimendi likely to prove a quick hit at the base of midfield. Piero Hincapié’s late arrival is an upgrade on Jakub Kiwior, who joined Porto on loan.
1. Liverpool
Liverpool have smashed the transfer record for most spent by a Premier League side in a single window, splashing £446.5 million in total. However, while it’s a simply ludicrous sum, few can argue that they have wasted any money this summer given the quality of new arrivals.
The Reds eventually signed Alexander Isak for a Premier League record fee after a protracted saga, while Florian Wirtz had previously broken the division record (including add-ons) following his £116 million move from Bayer Leverkusen. Both are leading performers in their position in world football.
Hugo Ekitiké has hit the ground running and will compete with Isak for a starting berth, while Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong are exciting entrants at full back. Giorgi Mamardashvili’s addition has gone under the radar but he’s a wonderful goalkeeper, while Giovanni Leoni has enormous potential at centre back.
Liverpool managed to recoup almost half of their summer spend in sales, too, with the departures of Luis Díaz and Darwin Núñez helping facilitate additions. The only disappointment is that Guéhi’s transfer collapsed late on deadline day in what was an otherwise perfect window for the Reds.