Why Barcelona Are Continuing to Wear Their 2024–25 Third Kit
Barcelona started their La Liga title defense with a comfortable 3–0 win over Mallorca, but many supporters were confused as to why the Catalans donned their bright, lime-green third kit from last season in their 2025–26 debut.
The Catalan giants will wear the same kit in their second game of the season away at Levante, toom though the decision to continue using a kit from last season hasn’t been made by the club—instead, it’s La Liga that have the final say on the kits every team wears for every matchup of the season.
Barcelona have already unveiled their three new kits for the 2025–26 season. The traditional Blaugrana home kit and the away kit that pays tribute to legendary NBA star Kobe Bryant were unveiled before the campaign got underway.
A bright orange third kit with a vintage design, inspired by the 2008–09 kit Barcelona wore when they completed the famous “sextuple”, has now been unveiled, but La Liga haven’t authorised it to be worn against Levante.
Why Barcelona Continue to Play With Their 2024–25 Third Kit?
SPORT report that Barcelona will continue to use their third kit from last season because La Liga didn’t approve any of their 2025–26 kits for the games against Mallorca and Levante.
In their season debut vs. Mallorca, the classic Blaugrana shirt was discarded—as is the case essentially every time Barcelona face a team that have a red home kit—because it clashed with Mallorca’s classic home shirt. Barça’s away kit was also discarded because the black shorts and black socks were identical to Mallorca’s home kit. Barça’s third kit hadn’t been unveiled at that point, but it wasn’t approved either for the same reasons as the Blaugrana kit.
Like Barcelona, Levante’s traditional home kit is also Blaugrana colored, meaning Barcelona won’t be able to debut their home kit in their upcoming match. Barring a last minute change, SPORT states that their two other 2025–26 kits have once again failed to be approved by La Liga, arguing that they both clash with Levante’s home kit.
Teams in Spain’s top-flight are obliged to upload their possible matchday kits to an application called ‘Kit Selector’. Once uploaded, La Liga either approves or denies their use for each specific match. Through the first two games of the season, none of Barcelona’s new kits have been given the green light.
One of the biggest factors La Liga takes into consideration in their approval process is how the kits will contrast for fans watching the game on television. Despite the variety of colors in Barcelona’s new uniforms, La Liga believes there could still be confusion when mixed with the home kits of their opponents.
It’s been suggested that Barcelona will try to argue that in the 2014–15 season, they travelled to Levante with a bright orange kit, very similar to their new third kit. However, in all likelihood they’ll take the pitch on Aug. 23 wearing all lime-green once again.
Barcelona visit Rayo Vallecano the following week, a team that traditionally wears all-white, meaning they could potentially debut their 2025–26 Blaugrana kit in their third game of the season.