Why Chelsea Have Left Two Summer Signings Out of Preseason Tour

Chelsea have arrived in Australia for the start of their preseason tour without two new signings: Emmanuel Emegha and Geovany Quenda.

Emegha’s move from Strasbourg was confirmed back in September 2025 and the striker is reported to have enjoyed a solid start to life under new manager Xabi Alonso by scoring in behind-the-scenes friendlies.

Quenda, meanwhile, saw his £40 million ($53 million) switch from Sporting CP scheduled as far back as March 2025. The 19-year-old’s move was agreed at the same time as that of midfielder Dário Essugo, who made the move last summer instead.

Unfortunately for the two new faces, Emegha and Quenda have both been left out of Chelsea’s traveling squad after picking up minor injuries.

Per Simon Johnson, Quenda’s absence is only temporary and the versatile winger is scheduled to fly out for the second leg of Chelsea’s tour in Asia. Emegha, meanwhile, is facing around three weeks on the sidelines and will not make it back until the squad returns.

Chelsea’s Traveling Squad

Goalkeepers: Filip Jörgensen, Robert Sánchez, Ted Curd, Teddy Sharman-Lowe

Defenders: Josh Acheampong, Tosin Adarabioyo, Aarón Anselmino, Levi Colwill, Calvin Diakite, Landon Emenalo, Wesley Fofana, Jorrel Hato, Marco Palestra, Mamadou Sarr, Tayo Subuloye

Midfielders: Dário Essugo, Roméo Lavia, Madhi Nicoll-Jazuli, Reggie Walsh, Reggie Watson

Forwards: Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens, Ryan Kavuma-McQueen, Omari Kellyman, Cole Palmer, João Pedro, Dastan Satpeyev, Estêvão

Why Is Morgan Rogers Not in Chelsea’s Preseason Squad?

Morgan Rogers will have to wait for his debut. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Emegha and Quenda are not the only new signings absent from the squad, with club-record arrival Morgan Rogers also not present.

There is nothing to be concerned about with Rogers’s absence, however. The England international is simply being given time off after the Three Lions’ World Cup run this summer, with FIFA rules stating players need at least three weeks of rest.

With England in action up until the third-place playoff on July 18, Rogers will not make his first appearance at Chelsea’s training ground until early August.

The Blues have a friendly against AC Milan on Aug. 8 which is likely to come too soon for Rogers. His first unofficial appearance could come in Chelsea’s final warm-up game of the summer against Real Sociedad one week later.

The New Faces Looking to Impress

Right back Marco Palestra has traveled. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Despite missing out on a handful of new signings this summer, Chelsea fans will still get the chance to see some new faces in action.

Right back Marco Palestra is with the squad, as is young striker Dastan Satpeyev, who does not even turn 18 until Aug. 12. Both will hope to take the opportunity to impress Alonso while others are unavailable.

The arrival of a new manager means this is effectively a fresh start for everybody in the squad, but there are also a handful of young players hoping to make the 2026–27 campaign a breakthrough year.

Winger Ryan Kavuma-McQueen and the midfield trio of Madhi Nicoll-Jazuli, Reggie Walsh and Reggie Watson all boast impressive reputations at youth level—Walsh already has four senior appearances under his belt—as do defenders Calvin Diakite and Tayo Subuloye.

Reports from the behind-closed-doors friendlies suggest left back Landon Emenalo, the 18-year-old son of former director Michael, has enjoyed a particularly impressive start to life under Alonso, taking the opportunity presented by Marc Cucurella’s departure to Real Madrid earlier this summer.

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