‘They Got the Feeling’—Why Chelsea Pulled Out of Antoine Semenyo Transfer Race
Chelsea reportedly stepped away from the jostling pack of suitors swarming around Antoine Semenyo because “they got the feeling” that the in-demand forward had already decided on a future elsewhere.
Semenyo is arguably the most keenly sought-after player this winter. An electric Premier League operator coming into his prime at 25, the Bournemouth forward is thought to have a £65 million ($87.9 million) release clause baked into his contract which can be triggered in January.
Unsurprisingly, Semenyo’s list of admirers is long. Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur (before they were rebuffed) have all been heavily linked.
Chelsea threatened to race to the front of that queue when it emerged that the Blues had submitted an “initial enquiry” this week. Given the known value of the release clause, this probe directed at the player and his representatives would likely have revolved around personal terms, such as salary and contract length.
On the same day as those reports of Chelsea’s contact, the same outlets claimed that Enzo Maresca’s interest had been swiftly abandoned. Sky Sports News argued that the Blues had taken stock of their attacking options and decided that they needn’t add Semenyo to a squad which already includes Jamie Gittens, Alejandro Garnacho, Estêvão, Pedro Neto, João Pedro and Liam Delap.
Yet, the identity of their own playing staff must have already been taken into consideration before the enquiry was launched. The same report also offers the theory that Chelsea were put off because “the player had just decided he wanted to go somewhere else.”
It has since been claimed that Manchester City are Semenyo’s preference, which is thought to be based upon the likelihood of Pep Guardiola’s side collecting major trophies.
Semenyo may be off the table, but Chelsea’s pursuit of further attacking recruits has not yet been ruled out.
Chelsea ‘Monitoring’ Attacking Reinforcements
Much like a doomsday prepper, Chelsea are not afraid of stockpiling. The Blues do boast two players for every position across the front three, but the variation of style and quality of these individuals (or lack thereof) doesn’t offer Maresca a wide breadth of options. Garnacho and Gittens, for instance, both have painfully similar strengths and weaknesses.
Perhaps with this is mind, Chelsea are expected to continue “monitoring” options for further forward-thinking players in 2026, per The Athletic. Sporting CP’s young talent Geovany Quenda is already set to arrive next year while Strasbourg captain Emmanuel Emegha will also tread the familiar path from France to west London.
Chelsea are reportedly sniffing around Saint-Étienne prospect Djylian N’Guessan, who is also thought to be on Arsenal’s radar, while there has been spurious speculation surrounding a move for Lille’s Ayyoub Bouaddi.