Why Cristiano Ronaldo Isn’t Playing for Portugal vs. Mexico

Portugal begin preparations for the 2026 World Cup on Sunday when traveling to co-hosts Mexico for a first outing of the calendar year. But they will have to cope without international soccer’s all-time leading male goalscorer: Cristiano Ronaldo.

Portugal journey to Mexico City for the first of two friendlies against host nations of the upcoming tournament, Roberto Martínez’s men are aiming to kick off 2026 with victory and build momentum in pursuit of their first ever world title in North America this summer.

The former Belgium manager boasts an abundance of talent across his deep squad, but he’s remained reliant on the services of Ronaldo since his appointment. The 41-year-old still makes every selection when healthy, desperate to add to his 143-goal tally with the Seleção das Quinas.

However, the chance to pad his numbers won’t arrive this March, with Ronaldo missing for both friendlies with Mexico and the United States,

Why Cristiano Ronaldo Isn’t Playing for Portugal Against Mexico

Cristiano Ronaldo is battling fitness issues. | Clicks Images/Getty Images

There is no sensationalist tale behind Ronaldo’s omission from Portugal’s World Cup warm-up games. The Al Nassr forward is simply injured, battling a hamstring complaint that has sidelined him since the end of February.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid legend has missed Al Nassr’s past two matches as they vie for the Saudi Pro League title, unable to return from his ailment in time to represent his country.

However, Martínez was quick to reassure supporters that Ronaldo’s injury is not projected to be a long-term setback, ensuring his participation in what will be his record-breaking sixth and final World Cup this summer is not in jeopardy.

“The World Cup is not at risk [for Ronaldo],” Martínez told media when discussing his squad selection. “He’s not at risk, no. It’s a minor muscle injury and we think he can return in a week or two. Everything Cristiano has done physically during the season shows that he’s in great shape.”

Ronaldo’s recent social media post provided another positive update on his recovery. The veteran accompanied a cheery picture of himself smiling with the caption: “Good to be back! Looking good.”

Ronaldo will use his free time over the international break to continue his recuperation and he’ll be hopeful of featuring in Al Nassr’s next fixture against bottom of the table Al Najma on Friday, April 3.

Ronaldo is not the only injury absentee missing for Portugal. Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva also sits out due to fitness issues, while Diogo Costa, Rafael Leão and youngster Rodrigo Mora have all been forced to withdraw because of injuries.

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