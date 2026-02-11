Why Dominik Szoboszlai Isn’t Playing for Liverpool vs. Sunderland

Liverpool’s Premier League title defence will rank among the most disappointing in the competition’s history when it’s all said and done, but their campaign would’ve been far bleaker if it wasn’t for Dominik Szoboszlai.

The champions committed to a record splurge in the summer, but each of Arne Slot’s shiny new toys have been outperformed by Liverpool’s relentless Hungarian midfielder—even the impressive Hugo Ekitiké.

Szoboszlai was once again on course to garner hero status when his stunning free kick handed Liverpool the lead against Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, but a stunning turn of events has ultimately led to an enforced absence at a critical juncture in their pursuit of Champions League football.

Why Dominik Szoboszlai Isn’t Playing Against Sunderland

Szoboszlai was sent off in bizarre circumstances on Sunday evening. | Paul ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images

Manchester City conjured a fightback from thin air at Anfield, with Bernardo Silva’s instinctive finish cancelling out Szoboszlai’s majestic opener before Erling Haaland scored an unexpected winner from the penalty spot.

However, a dramatic stoppage time period didn’t conclude with Haaland’s spot-kick. There was room for mayhem in the aftermath. After Gianlugi Donnarumma sprawled to deny Alexis Mac Allister from range, Liverpool’s desperation veered into the 99th minute. However, one final punt into the box proved unsuccessful, and Rayan Cherki’s attempt to add a third from inside the City half sparked a foot race between Szoboszlai and Haaland.

A tussle led to both falling to the turf, allowing Cherki’s effort to serenely roll into the back of the net, and it looked like City would depart with an even more handsome victory. A common sensical apporach would’ve seen the goal stand, but referee Craig Pawson was instead instructed to rewatch the incident on the pitch-side monitor.

#LIVMCI – 90+10’ VAR OVERTURN



After VAR review, the referee overturned the original decision of goal to Manchester City.



Referee announcement: “After review, there is a careless foul by Erling Haaland, that pulls the shirt of Dominic Szoboszlai. Prior to that, Szoboszlai… — Premier League Match Centre (@PLMatchCentre) February 8, 2026

And, according to the letter of the law, Pawson was ultimately correct to disallow the goal and send Szoboszlai off for the denial of a clear goal-scoring opportunity. The Hungarian had blatantly pulled Haaland back amid their scramble for possession before the striker tugged the Liverpool midfielder to the ground.

The red card means Szoboszlai will serve a suspension, but given the nature of his dismissal (denying a clear goalscoring opportunity), FA rules state that he’ll miss just one match.

As a result, Szoboszlai is unavailable for Liverpool’s tough away day at Sunderland on Wednesday night, but he’s eligible to return when the Reds face Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup on Saturday, then when they visit Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Feb. 22.

How Will Liverpool Replace Dominik Szoboszlai?

Joe Gomez is edging closer to a return from injury. | Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Szoboszlai’s minutes have been split between attacking midfield and right-back this season, with the Hungarian even doing a few stints at right wing in Mohamed Salah’s absence.

He was used in Slot’s defence at the weekend due to Liverpool’s lack of options at right back, with Joe Gomez, Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong all out injured for the Reds.

Midfielders Curtis Jones and Wataru Endo have previously been called on to help out in emergencies at right back. Both players are clearly preferred to young Calvin Ramsay, with Slot making abundantly clear the oldest natural right back available to him has no chance of playing.

