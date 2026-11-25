Bayern Munich have insisted Jamal Musiala’s health is their “top priority,” yet doubts linger over the player’s future following comments made by the club’s hierarchy.

Musiala, 23, fainted twice during preseason friendlies with Bayern in the summer, and is now being treated for a “neurological dysfunction” which has caused a number of absence seizures.

The Bundesliga champions have been widely criticized for their handling of the player’s condition, with senior figures having openly questioned Musiala’s future amid his ongoing struggles.

“He has a health-related issue. It’s also well known that he has a contract involving very substantial sums of money,” Bayern board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge stated previously.

“As a club, we have to consider how to deal with that situation. I think that’s responsible and perfectly normal. What we know unfortunately suggests it will be difficult for him to get back to the level he has often shown here in this stadium.

“We need to talk to the family, the player and the agency, because then these sums of money, sorry, with all due respect, are no longer feasible. I cannot imagine that Jamal wants to leave the club or that any other club would buy him under these conditions.”

Rummenigge’s comments didn’t come in isolation, with Bayern’s honorary president Uli Hoeneß having made similar remarks. Naturally, there has been backlash, chiefly from the global players’ union FIFPro, which stated it was “deeply concerned by the repeated public statements from FC Bayern Munich’s leadership.”

But Bayern have moved to quell the criticism with a statement released on Wednesday, confirming their commitment to Musiala after a “constructive meeting” with the playmaker’s representatives.

Musiala to Receive ‘Full Support’ During Recovery

The future remains unclear for Musiala. | Tom Weller/picture alliance/Getty Images

“Yesterday, Tuesday, FC Bayern Munich held a constructive meeting with Jamal Musiala’s management. The player’s health is the top priority for both parties. Jamal Musiala will receive full support throughout his recovery,” Bayern’s statement read.

“Following numerous rumors over the past few days, FC Bayern and 11WINS, the agency representing Jamal Musiala, would like to clarify the following: Jamal Musiala was first examined for symptoms resembling absence seizures on April 22, 2025.

“This examination took place in consultation with FC Bayern and its medical department, immediately after the neurological symptoms first appeared.

“FC Bayern and Jamal Musiala’s management have agreed to continue their discussions in a spirit of partnership and confidentiality.”

Bayern Declaration Comes Too Late

Rummenigge (left) and Hoeneß have already done damage with their comments on Musiala. | Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

While Bayern have finally spoken with empathy and transparency on Musiala’s worrying health problems, the damage has already been done by the tasteless remarks made by Rummenigge, Hoeneß and others.

Musiala would have every reason to feel angered and aggrieved by the way the club’s chiefs have spoken about his condition, which, alongside a muscle injury, has limited him to just five appearances for Bayern across all competitions this season.

While Bayern’s latest statement seeks to ease concerns over the player’s future and quiet the discourse around their poor management of an undeniably complicated situation, they have, rather unfortunately, already made their position on the matter clear.

After choosing to discuss Musiala’s value and performance level rather than focusing on the traumatic consequences for one of soccer’s most exciting talents, they can have few complaints about the scrutiny that has come their way.