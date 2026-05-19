Why Joao Pedro Missed Out on Brazil’s 2026 World Cup Roster

In the end, Neymar’s inclusion on Brazil’s 2026 World Cup roster—despite no national team appearances in almost three years—was not the big surprise. Rather, the shock came as João Pedro’s name was not on the list after 32 goals and assists since joining Chelsea 12 months ago.

With Rodrygo already ruled out and Estêvão also determined unable to compete, Neymar being recalled seemed obvious. But Pedro seemed a shoo-in given his production in a challenging league and his involvement in three of Carlo Ancelotti’s last four squad selections.

Instead, the 2025–26 Chelsea Men’s Player of the Season got cut from the preliminary squad, along with Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison—both of whom probably deserved that fate—and others.

Ancelotti opted to give chances to Brentford’s Igor Thiago, who has outscored Pedro in the Premier League this season but is less versatile, and Bournemouth teenage winger Rayan. Endrick also forced his way back in, despite only one Brazil appearance in 14 months.

João Pedro ‘Probably Deserved’ World Cup Berth

Pedro has been Chelsea top scorer this season. | Chelsea Football Club/Getty Images

It won’t offer Pedro any consolation that Ancelotti quickly admitted once the final squad was announced that the Chelsea forward “deserved” to be selected.

But the revered Italian implied that the “characteristics” of other players made for a better, more rounded squad capable of being successful in a tournament environment.

“There are the individual characteristics of the players. Obviously, we were sad for João Pedro, because for the season he had in Europe, he probably deserved to be on this list,” Ancelotti explained. “Unfortunately, with all possible awareness, with all possible respect and with all possible competence, we chose other players. We are sorry for João Pedro.”

João Pedro Reacts to World Cup Snub

Having left Brazil for England as a teenager and built himself up through the grittiness of the EFL Championship with Watford, Pedro made his national team debut in late 2023 shortly after signing with Brighton & Hove Albion. But he wasn’t selected for the 2024 Copa América a few months later and was hoping the 2026 World Cup would be his major tournament.

It means Pedro will have to wait until the 2028 Copa América for that chance, while he would be aged 28 for his World Cup debut, if selected next time in 2030.

“I tried to give my best at all times,” the player posted on an Instagram story following confirmation of his omission. “Unfortunately, it wasn’t possible to fulfil this dream of representing my country in a World Cup, but I remain calm and focused, as I always try to be.

“Joys and frustrations are part of football. From now on, I wish good luck to everyone who is there and I will be just another fan cheering for them to bring the sixth title home.”

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