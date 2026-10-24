Why Joao Pedro Is Not Playing for Chelsea vs. Tottenham

Chelsea head into Saturday’s London derby without leading scorer João Pedro in their matchday squad.

Losing Pedro, who has five goals and three assists to his name, comes as an enormous blow for the Blues. Rather than replace him with the natural alternative, Danny Welbeck, manager Xabi Alonso has got creative.

It is winger Morgan Rogers who starts up top for Chelsea against their fierce rival, opening the space for young Geovany Quenda to make his first Premier League start on the left wing.

So, what’s going on with Pedro?

Why João Pedro Is Not Playing for Chelsea

Pedro is back on the sidelines. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Kieran Gill revealed the striker has picked up an injury which will require further scans, with Alonso later confirming Pedro “felt something” in training. No further details have been provided.

A knee problem saw Pedro miss the 3–0 defeat to Brentford before the international break, and it also kept him out of the Brazil squad during the September-October window, but he did make his return immediately after.

Pedro netted twice against Bournemouth but went goalless last time out against Everton, playing 92 minutes before being replaced by Welbeck for the final stages. There was no obvious sign of injury and Alonso did not mention anything during his prematch press conference.

Malo Gusto returns to the squad after illness, but there is no place for the injured Pep Chavarría or Emiliano Martínez, who has undergone surgery on a broken jaw suffered last time out. Mike Penders replaces the Argentine in the lineup.

Summer signing Emmanuel Emegha also remains out of contention. The former Strasbourg man picked up an injury during preseason but is thought to be closing in on a long-awaited debut, which would have been welcome against Spurs because of Pedro’s surprise absence.

Chelsea Starting XI vs. Tottenham

Starting XI: Penders; Acheampong, Lacroix, Colwill; Neto, Caicedo, Henderson, Hato; Palmer, Quenda, Rogers.

Subs: Sharman-Lowe, Fofana, Gusto, Palestra, Barco, Lavia, Nicoll-Jazuli, Estêvão, Welbeck.