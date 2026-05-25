Why Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid Announcement Will Be Delayed—And Cost More

José Mourinho’s arrival as Real Madrid manager has been put on hold while the club carries out its presidential elections.

The 63-year-old was reported to have been Florentino Pérez’s preferred choice to succeed Álvaro Arbeloa in the Madrid dugout, with claims that the manager would sign an initial two-year deal as soon as the La Liga season officially concluded.

However, despite Madrid finishing a disappointing 2025–26 campaign with a 4–2 home win over Athletic Club on Saturday, there has still been no word on Mourinho’s arrival. That is, despite Arbeloa officially confirming that he quit his post this summer.

Speaking prior to the weekend’s fixture, Arbeloa told reporters: “I’m leaving Real Madrid with immense gratitude as the players have made me a better person and made me enjoy every day.

“I hope it’s just a ‘see you later’ because I’ve always considered this my home. I’ve been with Real Madrid for 20 years in many different roles. This will be my last match this season as Real Madrid coach, and I don’t know if it will be the last of my career as Real Madrid coach.”

Election Season in Madrid

Florentino Pérez has not faced a challenge for the presidency in over 20 years. | Burak Akbulut/Anadolu/Getty Images

The radio silence on Mourinho’s arrival can be attributed to Madrid’s now imminent presidential elections.

Pérez announced surprise elections ahead of schedule during a surreal press conference on May 12, in an apparent bid to reassert his control over the club.

The long-standing president has not faced a challenge for the top job in over 20 years—last holding an election in January 2025, when he was declared winner as the only candidate.

Had the same thing occurred this time around, he would have been able to appoint Mourinho at the earliest opportunity without complications. However, it has now been confirmed that renewable energy entrepreneur Enrique Riquelme will run against Pérez.

Riquelme formally presented his candidacy over the weekend, calling it a “tremendously exciting project” while calling on club members to be “brave”.

Could Mourinho Deal Be in Doubt?

José Mourinho is currently the Benfica manager. | Valter Gouveia/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

Club statutes state that the election must take place within 15 days—meaning the vote needs to be held before Monday, June 8.

While Pérez’s preference to appoint Mourinho as Madrid’s next manager is well known, Riquelme’s intentions are far less clear, with the administrative limbo throwing a decision on the future manager in doubt.

Record in Portugal adds that two dates stand out as likely options for the voting—May 31 and June 7, both of which are Sundays.

Mourinho was known to have a release clause in his contract at his current job as Benfica manager, allowing him to €3 million ($3.4 million), which expires on May 26.

With elections unlikely to take place before that date, Madrid’s pursuit of the “Special One” is set to become more expensive, if not unattainable for Madrid.

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