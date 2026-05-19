Why Kai Havertz Was Not Sent Off for Arsenal in Crunch Burnley Win

Kai Havertz avoided a red card in Arsenal’s 1–0 victory over Burnley after the VAR decided his high challenge on Lesley Ugochukwu was not serious foul play.

Havertz, who headed Arsenal into the lead late in the first half, was again the center of attention midway through the second half when a desperate lunge at Ugochukwu caught the Burnley midfielder on the back of the calf.

The on-field referee awarded a yellow card but the incident was swiftly reviewed by VAR, with many believing Havertz was destined to be shown red. But no further action was taken and play resumed. Havertz was substituted just a few minutes later.

According to the Premier League Match Centre, Havertz’s foul on Ugochukwu was reviewed but it was decided that the challenge, which Gary Neville described as “vicious,” did not constitute serious foul play.

“He is miles away from the ball,” Neville reflected. “I don’t like that. The height of it and the fact it is on the standing leg.

“I don’t think [the decision] is right. He is a lucky boy.”

Burnley Boss Fumes at Decisive Call

Havertz caught Lesley Ugochucku high on the leg. | Sky Sports

The no-call marks the second game in a row in which Arsenal have controversially benefited from a VAR decision.

Just last week, Arsenal were rescued by a decision to rule out a late equalizer from West Ham United striker Callum Wilson, with VAR spotting a foul on Gunners goalkeeper David Raya just moments earlier.

There was significantly more controversy about the decision to keep Havertz on the pitch. Burnley interim manager Mike Jackson was left stunned and felt as though his side could have snatched a result if Arsenal had been reduced to 10.

“It is a red card,” said Jackson.

“It is dangerous, he is leaving the floor, and it is cynical foul to break up play. We are disappointed it wasn’t given because it changes the game for the last 20 minutes in our favor.

“When you look back at it and watch it frame-by-frame, and second-by-second. you must be able to see that, from a number of angles.”

A second consecutive 1–0 victory sees Arsenal move one step closer to the Premier League title. The Gunners could be crowned champions as early as Tuesday if Manchester City, five points behind with one game in hand, fail to beat European hopefuls Bournemouth away from home.

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