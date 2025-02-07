Why was Khadija Shaw Missing From Manchester City's League Cup squad?
Star striker Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw was not included in Manchester City's squad to face Arsenal in the semi-final of the Subway Women's League Cup on Thursday.
The Cityzens were able to get the job done in north London thanks to a last minute winner from Mary Fowler which closed the game out at 2-1. City will now face Chelsea in the final of the tournament on March 15 at Derby County's Pride Park Stadium.
Why Was Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw Missing?
Following the side's 4-3 loss to Arsenal in the Women's Super League (WSL) last Sunday, City released a statement regarding "racist and misogynistic abuse" directed towards Shaw after the match.
The club confirmed that the messages Shaw had received via social media had been sent to the authorities, and an investigation into the actions of the perpetrators will follow.
SkySports UK then later reported that Shaw's absence from the matchday squad was a result of the abuse that the striker had received in the days leading up to the game.
Head coach Gareth Taylor vocalised his support for Shaw after City's late victory over Arsenal, saying: "When you are affected by things like that, it's really really difficult. She needs to know that the whole team and the whole club are behind her in this."
The 28-year-old has played a vital role in Man City's success over recent seasons, having been named the WSL Player of the Season in the 2023/24 campaign. That season saw Shaw collect the Golden Boot Award, netting 21 goals in 18 games.
City have struggled in the absence of Shaw over recent months, after a slight knee concern omitted her from the squad for several weeks. The Jamaica international forward made her return to league minutes last weekend as City defeated Aston Villa 4-2 at Villa Park.
It's unclear when Shaw will make her return to the squad as investigations into the abuse sent towards the striker remain ongoing.