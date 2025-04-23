SI

Why Kylian Mbappe Isn't Playing for Real Madrid vs. Getafe

The Frenchman is set to miss his second consecutive La Liga fixture for Real Madrid.

Amanda Langell

Kylian Mbappé did not travel with Real Madrid to Getafe.
When Real Madrid take on Getafe at the Estadio Coliseum on Wednesday, the Spanish giants will be without their leading goalscorer, Kylian Mbappé.

The pressure is on Real Madrid to win their remaining six league matches to keep up with Barcelona in the La Liga title race. The defending Spanish and European champions trail the Catalans by four points and cannot afford any mistakes to close out the 2024–25 season.

Los Blancos' next La Liga test comes against Getafe on just three days rest. The last time the two sides clashed, Real Madrid walked away with a 2–0 victory thanks to goals from Jude Bellingham and Mbappé. This time, though, Carlo Ancelotti will not be able to call upon the French superstar to lead his attack.

Mbappé is not playing for Real Madrid against Getafe because the 26-year-old is still nursing a minor ankle injury. The Frenchman sustained the problem against Arsenal in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals and has not played for Los Blancos since (as well as being suspended for the Athletic Bilbao game).

Mbappé was forced to stay back in Madrid while Los Blancos made the trip to Getafe. Ancelotti called up 21-year-old Gonzalo García to round out Real Madrid's squad for the La Liga fixture.

The Italian manager spoke to the media ahead of the all-important match against Getafe and gave the following update on Mbappé's fitness: "[Mbappé and Ferland Mendy] aren't ready, but they'll train over these coming days. I think both could be available for the game [against Barcelona] on Saturday."

The Copa del Rey final against Barcelona is just three days after Real Madrid's clash with Getafe. It will be a race for Mbappé to be ready for El Clásico, but returning in time for the final will be the Frenchman's top priority.

"[Mbappé] is hurt by his injury and not being able to help the team, but he's doing everything to be ready," Ancelotti added.

In the meantime, Real Madrid will have to get by without their best goalscorer for a second consecutive game.

