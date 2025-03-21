Why Lionel Messi Isn't Playing for Argentina vs. Uruguay
Argentina will be without their captain Lionel Messi when they take on Uruguay at the Estadio Centenario.
The defending Copa América 2024 champions are back in action during the March international break as they continue the road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Argentina remain atop the CONMBEOL standings with 25 points from their first 12 qualifying matches.
A huge test is coming for Lionel Scaloni's men, though. Argentina are set to face Uruguay in Montevideo after a four-month layoff. La Celeste come into the fixture with just one defeat in eight matches while Argentina stumbled against Colombia and Paraguay to close out 2024.
To add to the challenge, La Albiceleste will be without Lautaro Martínez, Paulo Dybala, Giovani Lo Celso and most importantly, Messi.
Messi is not playing for Argentina against Uruguay because the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is sidelined with a minor muscle injury in the adductor area. Although Messi was expected to be a part of Argentina's squad during the March international break, he had to withdraw at the last minute.
While Messi focuses on his recovery, he will not even be an option off the bench for Scaloni against La Celeste. The 37-year-old will also miss out on Argentina's match against Brazil on Mar. 25.
La Albiceleste will have to rely on Julián Alvarez to carry the goalscoring load in Messi's absence. The Argentine is having a career-best season for Atlético Madrid; Alvarez already has 23 goals to his name across all competitions in his debut campaign under Diego Simeone.
It remains to be seen when Messi will return for Inter Miami. The forward already missed three of the Herons matches in March and had only just returned before the international break. He logged 90 minutes and found the back of the net in Inter Miami's 1–2 victory over Atlanta United before suffering a new injury that prevented him from representing Argentina.