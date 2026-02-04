Why Marc Guehi Can’t Play for Man City in Carabao Cup Semi-Final

Manchester City are on the brink of the Carabao Cup final, but they will have to survive a second leg against Newcastle United without centre back Marc Guéhi.

Pep Guardiola’s men come into the deciding leg of their semi-final tie up 2–0 thanks to Antoine Semenyo and Rayan Cherki’s goals at St. James’ Park three weeks ago. Should they replicate their performance—or at least preserve their advantage—at the Etihad, the Cityzens will advance to the final for the first time in five years.

With City’s dreams of reclaiming the Premier League title dwindling after their nightmare start to the year, winning the Carabao Cup could be their best hope of claiming silverware this season. It could also deny league-leaders Arsenal, who already punched their tickets to Wembley Stadium, the historic quadruple they are seeking in 2025–26.

Except the Sky Blues are riddled with injuries ahead of the clash and will also be without their shiny new defensive signing on Wednesday.

Why Guéhi Play for Man City Against Newcastle

Marc Guéhi has two Man City appearances to his name. | Alex Livesey/Danehouse/Getty Images

Guéhi is ineligible to represent City in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals because he did not join the team until after the first leg had already unfolded. The Cityzens defeated the Magpies 2–0 on Tuesday, Jan. 13, and the England international did not complete his transfer until Monday, Jan. 19.

Those six days prevent Guéhi from participating in the deciding leg in front of a home crowd, a major blow to Guardiola’s already depleted backline. The Spanish boss is without the injured duo of Joško Gvardiol and John Stones, and Rúben Dias likely won’t feature from the start after missing the past month due to a hamstring injury.

Guardiola will instead likely have to rely on the centre back pairing of Nathan Aké and Abdukodir Khusanov. The duo recently got the nod against Galatasaray in the Champions League and City kept a clean sheet in their 2–0 win.

The good news for the hosts is that fellow January signing Semenyo is available to play on Wednesday because he completed his move to Manchester before the first leg; he also competed in the 2–0 victory, making just his second appearance—and scoring his second goal—that night in Newcastle.

Can Guéhi Play in a Potential Carabao Cup Final for Man City?

Pep Guardiola (left) will miss Marc Guéhi in the Carabao Cup. | Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Even if City get past Newcastle and book their place in the Carabao Cup final, they cannot count on Guéhi in the all-important fixture.

The Carabao Cup final kicks off on Sunday, Mar. 22, nearly one month before the Gunners make the trip to the Etihad in the Premier League. A potential matchup between the two English giants at Wembley would be the ultimate appetiser for what could be a title-turning match on Saturday, Apr. 18.

Guéhi will no doubt be leading Guardiola’s defence for that league clash, but he will only be able to watch his new team battle to lift its ninth Carabao Cup.

READ THE LATEST MAN CITY NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND MORE