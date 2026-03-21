Why Mohamed Salah Is Not Playing for Liverpool Against Brighton

Liverpool continue their push for Champions League qualification on Saturday with an awkward away day at Brighton & Hove Albion, their assignment made even tougher by the absence of Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian has rarely been unavailable for Liverpool throughout an arduous campaign for the club and the veteran himself, but Arne Slot confirmed on Friday that he would be without Salah for the trip to the south coast.

Salah’s subsequent omission from the starting lineup at the Amex Stadium was therefore no surprise, but why is Liverpool’s legendary winger sitting out the critical clash with the Seagulls?

Why Mohamed Salah Is Unavailable for Brighton vs. Liverpool

Salah has suffered a rare injury setback. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Salah enjoyed an eventful midweek as Liverpool fired four unanswered goals past Galatasaray to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. Having spurned a huge chance and then missed a penalty in the first half, he proceeded to supply a delightful assist and similarly gorgeous goal after the restart to help the Reds’ progress.

However, with 15 minutes to spare under the Anfield floodlights, Salah signaled to the bench that he needed to be substituted—triggering alarm bells given the forward’s impressive durability and hatred of being withdrawn early.

Slot confirmed in Friday’s pre-match press conference that Salah’s request to be removed came after he picked up an injury, although the Dutchman didn’t elaborate on the specifics of the issue.

“Indeed, [it’s] unusual. As a result of that I think you can expect the outcome. So, [he’s] not available for tomorrow,” the Liverpool boss told media.

When Will Salah Return for Liverpool?

Liverpool will want Salah back soon. | Alex Pantling/UEFA/Getty Images

When going into further detail on Salah’s setback, Slot revealed that the 33-year-old would miss the upcoming international break with Egypt as a result of his ailment.

“The good thing for Liverpool and for us is that we go to an international break [after Brighton]. The bad thing for Egypt is that he can’t go there,” said the Dutchman.

“We are hoping also with what Mo has shown in the past that he can recover faster than other players might in similar situations because he takes such good care of his body. History has shown that he can be earlier back than some others.

“But it’s only two weeks when we go again so let’s hope in that period of time he can be back.”

Liverpool return from the international break when they visit Manchester City in the quarterfinal of the FA Cup, followed quickly by the first leg of their Champions League last-eight tie with Paris Saint-Germain in France. Slot will be desperate to have Salah available for two such seismic clashes.

Why Has Kick Off Been Delayed for Brighton vs. Liverpool?

The Amex awaits… 😍☀️ pic.twitter.com/q8m2Emo6kx — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) March 21, 2026

Liverpool had been scheduled to kick off at the Amex Stadium at 12:30 p.m. GMT (8:30 a.m. ET, 5:30 a.m. PT) in the usual Saturday lunchtime slot, but Brighton revealed shortly before midday that the beginning of the match had been delayed.

Attributed to a road traffic accident on the A27, a vital route to the Amex Stadium for match-going supporters, kick off has been pushed back to 12:45 p.m. GMT (8:45 a.m. ET, 5:45 a.m. PT).

Brighton’s official X account broke the news, while also reposting a post that revealed that trains between Littlehampton and Brighton have been delayed, altered and canceled altogether in further disruption for traveling fans.

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