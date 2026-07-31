Why Mykhailo Mudryk’s Four-Year Doping Ban Has Been Cut Short

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has been cleared to return to the pitch with immediate effect, after sitting out almost two years since a positive doping test.

Mudryk last played for Chelsea in November of 2024. A urine sample in the month prior was later revealed to contain a “low concentration” of a banned substance. The substance in question—meldonium—was added to the prohibited list by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in 2016. It is not a performance enhancer but can boost endurance and aid recovery.

The Ukraine international was provisionally suspended by the FA and faced a suspension from soccer of up to four years. Mudryk himself always insisted he “never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules.”

Mudryk was deemed guilty by an independent regulatory commission in January 2026 of anti-doping rule violations and a four-year suspension was imposed. He appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. But the case has now been resolved following an agreement between Mudryk, the FA and WADA, leaving the player eligible once more.

Mudryk Ends ‘Most Difficult Period’ of His Career

Time to rebuild? | Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

A significant development has been changes made to the relevant WADA technical document regarding the concentration of the meldonium. The change is not retroactive, meaning past cases are not automatically reassessed based on the new criteria, but the aforementioned “low concentration” means the same sample collected today would not flag as a positive test.

That was taken into account in a review of the appeal, although Mudryk has not been exonerated of wrongdoing. He had to accept the anti-doping rule violations he was originally charged with and agree to a suspension equal to the time already served.

Reading between the lines, it seems like the authorities feel Mudryk has been punished enough, especially in light of the adaptation to the meldonium threshold.

“This has been the most difficult period of my career,” Mudryk himself said in a statement posted on Instagram. “As I have always maintained from the outset of this case, I have never knowingly or intentionally taken any banned substance. My commitment to competing fairly and representing my club and country with professionalism and integrity has always been important to me.”

In addition to thanking family, friends and his legal team, the 25-year-old expressed “deep gratitude” to Chelsea for sticking by him. He is “focused on returning to football.”

When Will Mudryk Next Play for Chelsea?

Mudryk has lost his No. 10 jersey. | Stephanie Meek/CameraSport/Getty Images

In theory, Mudryk is able to play again right away, but it is not quite as simple as that. Due to being banned, he wasn’t even allowed to train with Chelsea or use the facilities at the club’s Cobham base.

He wasn’t left totally alone, given a special program by the Blues and allowed access to facilities at Uxbridge FC, a club from the seventh tier of English soccer based in outer west London.

There is likely to be an adjustment period as Mudryk gets back into the swing of things.

Once fully fit, whether he even has a place at Chelsea is unclear. Mudryk’s No. 10 jersey was reassigned to Cole Palmer in 2025, although the Blues haven’t exactly locked down the left wing in his absence, which at least leaves a door partially open.

New signing Morgan Rogers could operate from the left this coming season, but Jamie Gittens did little in 2025–26 to suggest he is worthy of sticking around long term.

Chelsea’s propensity to do business with partner club Strasbourg could even see Mudryk wind up moving to France while he gets his career back on track.

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