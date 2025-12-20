Why Newcastle Were Not Awarded ‘Stonewall’ Penalty Against Chelsea
Newcastle United and Chelsea’s Saturday lunchtime clash was an absolute barnstormer—with both teams full of energy and one dominating the other in a contest that was as close to the dictionary definition of “game of two halves” as you’ll get. Of course, there was refereeing controversy involved too.
Nick Woltemade sent the home support into raptures just four minutes in and it wasn’t long until the gangly German had doubled his account, deftly flicking the ball past Robert Sánchez after terrific play out on the wing by Anthony Gordon.
Chelsea were in reverse gear for the first 45 minutes—neutral and first gears again nowhere to be found after a midweek outing—and the Blues could have conceivably been 4–0 down at the break. You imagine Enzo Maresca tore strips off his players once they got into the dressing room.
If the Italian hadn’t, the reaction of his players was all the more miraculous. Almost immediately, Chelsea got back into the game thanks to Reece James’ exquisitely placed free-kick, although goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale may feel he should have got across to tip his effort wide.
It was then where the controversy kicked in. After having to adjudge Woltemade’s second goal onside because the semi-automated offside technology wasn’t working, VAR Peter Bankes was asked to review a strong coming together between Gordon and Trevoh Chalobah.
The Penalty Controversy
The Gallowgate End, unsurprisingly, were up in arms at referee Andy Madley’s decision to ignore the clash and point for a goal kick. Ally McCoist was even more incredulous on the TNT Sports commentary gantry when he got the opportunity to have another look—“stonewall” the Scot’s description of the penalty claim. Even Joe Cole, a former Chelsea player and Premier League winner, admitted that Chalobah had been overly forceful in the tackle and that it was a penalty.
Bankes disagreed.
His reasoning for telling Madley that everything was in order was eventually posted on the Premier League Match Centre’s X account. It boldly stated: “The referee’s call of no penalty to Newcastle was checked and confirmed by VAR—with the contact from Chalobah on Gordon deemed to be side-to-side in a shielding action and the ball within playing distance.”
The Reaction to the Decision
As it comes in he’s the favourite, there’s no need to do it, just get there. It’s the force of it. I think it’s a penalty.- Joe Cole, former Chelsea midfielder.
Some will feel Chalobah had thundered into Gordon, clearing overstepping the boundary of shielding the ball, while some will feel that it was a physical coming together from two players vying for the same space. It was the kind of call that former Premier League referee Darren Cann argued was down to interpretation.
“At normal speed I can understand why the referee didn’t award a penalty. Chalobah certainly takes a risk in making such a challenge because there’s clear contact with Gordon,” he told BBC Sport.
“So the decision was right to be reviewed by VAR, who came to the conclusion that a clear and obvious error had not been made and stayed with the on-field decision of no penalty. I do think that had a penalty been given, I believe the VAR would have stuck with that decision too. So this comes down to ‘referee’s call.’”
Howe: It Should Have Been a Penalty
“In my opinion, yes,” Eddie Howe told TNT Sports postmatch when quizzed on whether the penalty should have been awarded. “I think it’s a clear penalty, I think anywhere else on the pitch that’s a free-kick, the player’s gone into Anthony aggressively, too aggressively in my opinion. I think it’s a stonewall.
“No, because it’s not [side by side shielding]. I think the defender’s only look is Anthony and not the ball, I think it’s too aggressive.”
Chelsea would draw the game level 10 minutes later thanks to João Pedro’s fifth Premier League goal of the season and despite both teams having chances to go on and win the game, there would not be another goal on Tyneside.
It was, however, another crackerjack 12:30 p.m. Premier League game—perhaps one that trumped Aston Villa’s win over Arsenal last weekend, Tottenham’s 2–2 draw with Manchester United and the former’s win at Manchester City at the beginning of Thomas Frank’s reign.