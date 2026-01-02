Why Real Madrid Are Delaying Decision on Antonio Rudiger—Report
Real Madrid are reportedly waiting for official offers from the Saudi Pro League before making a decision on Antonio Rüdiger’s future.
Rüdiger, who joined Los Blancos in 2022 as a free agent from Chelsea, is in the final six months of his contract with the Spanish giants. It has been widely speculated that Real Madrid have no plans to renew the 32-year-old center back, given his age, long history of injuries and decline in form.
Except Fabrizio Romano reports the club is not making any rash decisions when it comes to the veteran. Rüdiger is on the same page with the 15-time Champions League winners, prepared to wait until the end of the season before determining the next chapter of his career.
The ultimate decision could come down to the Saudi Pro League, who remain “very, very interested” in the Germany international. A big-money offer from the likes of Al Hilal or Al Nassr could very well entice Rüdiger to leave the Spanish capital behind, making Real Madrid’s decision for them.
Still, the focus as of January remains on the 2025–26 season for both Real Madrid and Rüdiger. With so many injuries once again hitting Los Blancos’ backline, Xabi Alonso needs the former Chelsea man more than ever if it wants to snatch the Spanish crown from Barcelona.
David Alaba’s Future at Real Madrid Already Decided
Unlike Rüdiger, fellow center back David Alaba, who is also in the final six months of his contract, does not have to wait until the end of the season to learn his fate at Real Madrid.
Romano reports there are “zero” negotiations to extend the Austrian’s deal. Come the summer transfer window, Alaba is fully expected to leave the Spanish capital as a free agent.
The news does not come as a surprise given the defender’s astronomical salary—Alaba earns €22.5 million ($26.4 million) in wages per year at Real Madrid, and has played just 31 games in the last two seasons. In 2025–26, he has managed just four appearances.
Los Blancos have their sights set on signing a considerable upgrade for Alaba this summer. Bayern Munich center back Dayot Upamecano and Crystal Palace star Marc Guéhi remain atop the club’s transfer wishlist.