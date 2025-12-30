Chelsea Suffer Massive Suspension Blow for Man City Clash
Chelsea midfielder Moisés Caicedo will be suspended for the Blues’ Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday due to yellow card accumulation.
The Ecuador international entered the referee’s book just four minutes into Chelsea’s game against Bournemouth after taking down Adrien Truffert on the counter attack. The yellow card was Caicedo’s fifth in the first 19 league games of the season, which earned him a one-match ban.
The suspension could not have come at a worse time for Enzo Maresca’s side. The Club World Cup champions take on Manchester City at the weekend in their first match of 2026. Now, they will have to do so without one of the best midfielders in the league.
At the start of the month, the 25-year-old had only received two yellow cards in the 2025–26 Premier League campaign. Caicedo then picked up three in the last three matches to close out 2025, entering the referee’s book against Newcastle United, Aston Villa and now, Bournemouth.
Chelsea Face Uphill Battle in 2026 Opener
Taking on a Manchester City side on a eight-game winning streak was always going to be a challenge for Chelsea, especially away from home. Pep Guardiola’s team has looked virtually unstoppable over the last six weeks, playing with a swagger fitting for the eight-time Premier League champions.
The Blues, meanwhile, have struggled for form of late. Prior to facing Bournemout, it was just two wins in their last eight matches across all competitions. Maresca’s side dropped points against Arsenal, Leeds United, Bournemouth, Atalanta, Newcastle and Aston Villa during that poor stretch.
A statement performance at the Etihad could have been the massive boost Chelsea have needed in recent weeks, but without Caicedo, they will likely struggle against City’s ferocious attack and quick, silky passing in the middle of the paitch.
Reece James will likely have to start alongside Enzo Fernández on Sunday. Andrey Santos, who replaced Caicedo during the midfielder’s previous suspension, is also an option, but the Brazilian’s last Premier League start was nothing short of a disaster in Chelsea’s 3–1 defeat to Leeds.