Steve Parkin will step away from his role as Wrexham assistant manager at the end of the month, with his final match coming against Portsmouth this weekend.

The 61-year-old has formed a legendary partnership with manager Phil Parkinson in North Wales, helping guide the club from the National League to the Championship and secure the highest finish in its history last season.

Parkin has made the difficult decision to leave the role to spend more time with his family. The decision is entirely down to personal circumstances rather than any sporting considerations. There is currently no indication of how Wrexham will replace the legendary coach, whether by promoting from within or exploring an external appointment.

Why Steve Parkin Is Leaving Wrexham

We can confirm that our Assistant Manager, Steve Parkin, will be stepping away from football to spend more time with his family. Saturday's game against Portsmouth will be his final match with the Club.



Thank you for everything you have done for the Club and congratulations on… pic.twitter.com/aX6MhQvoUI — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) November 26, 2026

Parkin had been in discussions with Wrexham for several weeks about his potential departure, with the players informed of the news in the days before the announcement was made public. The club fully respects his decision to step away as he looks to spend more time with his family.

He has worked alongside Parkinson since 2011, when the pair joined Bradford City. They made remarkable history as the League Two club reached the League Cup Final in 2013 and won promotion to League One. Two years later, they produced one of the greatest FA Cup shocks when they came from behind to defeat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

They secured another promotion at Bolton Wanderers and defied the odds again by securing Championship survival amid significant financial pressure. They were never quite the right fit at Sunderland before taking the huge risk of dropping down to the National League to take charge of Wrexham.

It has proved a match made in heaven in North Wales, with Parkin and Parkinson providing the perfect antidote to the media attention and interest surrounding the club. Despite the vast sums of money invested, they have ensured that the core principles of hard work, respect and accountability have remained central to the sporting department throughout Wrexham’s rise from Non-League to the Championship.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Rob [Mac] and Ryan [Reynolds] for their incredible support, vision and wisdom in driving the transformation of our football club,” he said. “I am incredibly proud of everything we have achieved over the last five-and-a-half years. To all the players who have been part of that journey, thank you for your hard work, commitment and for putting up with the demands we have placed on you day in, day out.”

Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac Pay Tribute to Legendary Coach

Steve Parkin has been Phil Parkinson's assistant for 15 years. | Nick Potts/PA Images/Getty Images

Although there was no official statement from the owners in Parkin’s emotional farewell message, both Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds took to social media to pay tribute to a key figure in Wrexham’s rise.

Reynolds reshared Wrexham’s announcement on his Instagram story, adding the caption: “Love you, Steve. Thank you for everything you’ve done for Wrexham on and off the pitch.”

Mac echoed those sentiments, sharing another graphic alongside the message: “Good game, sir, good game. Thank you, Steve.”

Parkin also revealed that he had exchanged messages with the Wrexham co-owners as he considered his future, insisting they had been fully supportive and understanding of his difficult decision.

“I’ve spoken over text with Rob and Ryan,” he told Sports Illustrated. “Phil talked to them and then we’ve had ongoing conversations.

“They’ve been incredibly supportive, and there’s been some really emotional messages between the three of us. I can’t thank them enough for their understanding, but also for what they’ve done for the club. They’re two top blokes, and their desire and enthusiasm to get this club to the very top is unsurpassed by anybody—they’ve been fantastic with me.”