Why USMNT Star’s $43.7 Million Premier League Transfer Was Called Off

Ricardo Pepi will not be gracing the Premier League this season, with Fulham’s proposed transfer for the United States men’s national team forward now reported as called off.

Pepi was thought to be moving towards a €37 million ($43.7 million, £32 million) switch from PSV Eindhoven to the team from west London. But Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Dutch club pulled the plug because they did not find an acceptable replacement.

It means that Pepi will now see out 2025–26 with PSV, for whom he has scored 11 goals in 22 matches played across all competitions so far this season.

After finding the net in five consecutive Eredivisie appearances from the end of November until early January, the 23-year-old Texan has been ruled out for the past three weeks with a broken arm. He would have joined Fulham injured, unable to play until some time in March.

Pepi on Course for World Cup Recovery

Pepi broke his arm while playing for PSV in January. | Marcel van Dorst/EYE4images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

If his recovery goes as expected, Pepi should be healthy and available by the time the USMNT is due to host challenging back-to-back World Cup warm-up friendlies at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in late March against Belgium and Portugal.

The FC Dallas youth alum will have two more months to build his match fitness as PSV seek to wrap up a third successive Dutch league title—they lead nearest competitor Feyenoord by 17 points with 13 games to play—and be fully ready for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

Another two warm-ups on May 31 and June 6 will come against Senegal and Germany respectively, before June 12’s Group D opener against Paraguay.

Will Pepi Move to the Premier League?

PSV are willing to sell Pepi. | Kevin Senders/Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

Pepi could feasibly still become the next American to star in England’s Premier League. His performances in what is destined to be a title-winning season for PSV prompted Fulham’s interest this month and, as long as he returns to a similar level once his arm is healed, there is no reason why the Cottagers or alternative suitors wouldn’t be back in for him come summer.

PSV are clearly willing to sell, as evidenced by agreeing on a transfer fee with Fulham—it’s only a lack of time that caused the brakes to be pumped on this one now—and will probably hope to see Pepi light up the World Cup because of the inflationary effect it could have on his valuation.

There is a long list of Americans in Premier League history, but the number of currently active U.S. players in England’s top flight is just four: Tyler Adams (Bournemouth), Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace) and Antonee Robinson (Fulham).

