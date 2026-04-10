FC Cincinnati is big fish hunting, and their next target looks to be Neymar Jr., one of the greatest players to ever come out of Brazil.

After missing out on German legend Thomas Müller last summer—despite holding his discovery rights—and falling short in pursuits of Juventus’s Weston McKennie, the Gary Lions look to be right back in the mix for star players. Earlier this week, The Athletic reported that the club was in preliminary talks with Neymar’s camp to bring the winner of the 2016 FIFA Club World Cup, 2014–15 UEFA Champions League and 2016 Olympics to the United States.

Cincinnati’s interest is the latest among MLS teams attempting to land him, after negotiations between his camp and Chicago Fire FC advanced relatively far in 2025, only to end when he signed with his boyhood club, Santos FC of Brazilian Serie A.

But why would FC Cincinnati—not a city known for its Brazilian population—be a good fit for Neymar? It might be precisely that.

Why Would Neymar Want to Join FC Cincinnati?

While Neymar’s demeanor is starkly different from Müller’s, the German star opted not to sign in Cincinnati due to the city’s heavy German population, which would have seen him as a marketing tool first and a soccer player second, compared to the key role he plays with Vancouver Whitecaps.

For Neymar, the ability to focus on soccer and live in relative anonymity in Cincinnati could be intriguing factor, given the constant spotlight he has lived under throughout his time in Brazil as well as with FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Hilal. Yet, Cincinnati’s fervent support would also allow him to continue playing in front of intense crowds.

There is no doubt he would be a key marketing piece for the club and MLS as a whole, but the attention towards him in everyday life may be less than it would be at another top MLS club in a larger market, such as alongside Lionel Messi with Inter Miami, or as the face of New York City FC’s new stadium.

At the same time, he can heed lessons from Colombian star James Rodríguez’s rocky start with the struggling Minnesota United. By signing with Cincinnati, Neymar would be a polishing piece to an already contending team, a soft landing for a star in the twilight of his career and often facing injury.

The standout qualities of another Brazilian, Evander; star striker Kévin Denkey; and USMNT defender Miles Robinson could also cushion Neymar’s landing, allowing him to simply elevate a strong team, potentially pushing them into contender status.

“I hope he joins Cincinnati,” Evander said in 2025 on MLS 360. “There’s two Brazilians here, so if he joins, it can be the Brazilians against the Argentinians at Inter Miami.”

How FC Cincinnati Could Sign Neymar

FC Cincinnati fans are among the most passionate in MLS. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

While Cincinnati appear to have interest—and Neymar’s interest remains unknown—the team would need to make significant changes to its setup to land Neymar this year, as it lacks a Designated Player slot, with all three slots currently taken by Denkey, Robinson and Evander.

None of those players could be bought down by targeted or general allocation money to the point where they no longer qualify as a DP classification, and all are under long-term contracts. As such, one would have to move if the hope were for Neymar to join on a salary greater than $1,803,125 per season.

Denkey, who joined for a club-record $16.1 million ahead of 2025, has not found key chemistry with Evander as of yet and could be the expendable piece in the mix, but would likely be sold at a significant loss given his goal-scoring record of 24 goals in 46 appearances across all competitions over 2025 and the start of 2026.

Still, that adjustment may be worthwhile. A split from Denkey could allow Cincinnati to add Neymar to their roster, while potentially seeking a cheaper, still reliable striker who may forge a stronger connection with Evander and the rest of the creators.

If Neymar does end up in MLS, he would become the latest international superstar to join the league, alongside recent acquisitions such as Messi, Müller, Rodríguez, Son Heung-min, Rodrigo De Paul and Antoine Griezmann, among others.

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