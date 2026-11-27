Wrexham have handed new contracts to Danny Ward, Callum Burton and Aaron James.

The trio have all been given new terms until the end of the 2027–28 season, with James also receiving an option for another year at the club’s discretion. None of them have made a single league appearance this term, and they have just 27 first-team appearances between them.

Wrexham announced the trio of renewals in midweek, with the deals viewed as an important part of their squad planning. With the priority being to add high-quality game changers to the side next year, it was important to secure the futures of three players who are already established and respected members of the first-team squad.

A Couple of Keepers

Callum Burton (L) and Danny Ward (R) both accept their wider roles in the Wrexham squad. | Steven Paston/PA Images/Getty Images

Wrexham have effectively already confirmed their goalkeeper roster for another season after renewing the contracts of both Ward and Burton.

The Red Dragons broke their club transfer record to sign Anthony Patterson for an initial fee of £8 million ($10.8 million) in the summer, and he is expected to remain their first choice for years to come. With that in mind, the focus was on securing reliable backup options, with both Ward and Burton already settled at the club and well respected by their teammates and the coaching staff.

Ward is an experienced shot-stopper who is also an important voice in the dressing room. He can be trusted to step into the starting lineup when required, but also accepts his role as the reserve option and does not kick up a fuss when he is not playing. The same can be said of Burton, who, although he has made just 10 competitive appearances in two seasons at the club, is another consummate professional who helps drive standards in training every day.

Patterson is quite clearly the No. 1, with Ward second choice and Burton third. The only criticism is that Wrexham do not really have a goalkeeper capable of challenging for the starting spot, although the reason they signed Patterson in the summer was to establish a clear first choice.

The contract renewals also all but spell the end for Arthur Okonkwo, who is out of contract in the summer. The double-promotion hero joined Charlton Athletic on loan for the current campaign and is deemed surplus to requirements at the Racecourse Ground. Even if he were offered a new deal, there would be little incentive for him to sign it when he would not be first choice and would face fierce competition even to become the backup.

One of Our Own

Aaron James came through Wrexham’s youth teams. | Marcin Golba/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Wrexham have also protected their long-term interests by handing a new deal to defender Aaron James. The 21-year-old is a product of the club’s academy system and has made seven first-team appearances, as well as featuring on every preseason tour under Phil Parkinson.

James is currently classified as an U-21 player under EFL rules, meaning he does not need to be registered in the Championship squad and is effectively an additional option available to the first team. He is currently the sixth-choice center back, and it would take only an injury or suspension for him to receive further involvement across the season.

There is also a financial incentive to retain James. As an academy graduate, any future transfer fee received for him would count as pure profit under the EFL’s financial rules, rather than being offset by an initial transfer cost. That makes him a valuable long-term asset, even if he ultimately moves on to find regular first-team action elsewhere.

The Red Dragons plan to send James out on loan next year, either during the January transfer window or in the summer. Wrexham acknowledge that the young defender needs to be playing regularly to aid his development, although they must also balance that with their own need to have cover available for the first team.

“Aaron’s a really good young player,” Parkinson said. “We know a loan move is the next stage for him, but we wouldn’t be afraid of playing at this level either because he’s a good player. His standards in training are very high, but we know a loan opportunity is going to come for him, and we know he will be ready to take it.”