Will Antoine Semenyo Make Man City Debut vs. Exeter?
Antoine Semenyo’s sensational form over the past 18 months has finally been rewarded following the forward’s £64 million ($85.9 million) move to Manchester City on Friday.
The Ghana international has supplied 23 goals and nine assists for Bournemouth since the beginning of last season and has attracted interest from every member of England’s elite, with City fending off interest from the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United.
Semenyo adds his name to an extensive list of impressive wide options at the Etihad Stadium, competing for minutes with the likes of Jérémy Doku, Savinho, Omar Marmoush and Oscar Bobb in the coming months and years.
The 26-year-old should take little time adjusting at City given his bank of Premier League experience and Pep Guardiola could call on him immediately—especially with injuries and international absentees limiting his options.
So, will Semenyo make his debut for the Cityzens this weekend when Exeter City visit the Etihad in the third round of the FA Cup?
Will Antoine Semenyo Make Debut in FA Cup Third Round?
City are inundated with injuries ahead of their upcoming battle against League One outfit Exeter City but the arrival of Semenyo makes life easier for Guardiola. The ex-Bournemouth star is available to feature in some capacity against the third division side.
Guardiola has confirmed that Semenyo will be in City’s matchday squad on Saturday, although he refused to reveal whether he would start the cup tie.
“He will be selected,” said the Spaniard in his pre-match press conference. “I don’t know if he will start but he will be selected because we don’t have many players.“
“Everyone knows the quality. We have seen how he plays for Bournemouth,” Guardiola added. “He can play on both sides, right and left. He uses both legs unbelievably. He is a striker who can play with his pace. He knows the Premier League. Many clubs wanted him but he decided to join us so all I can say is thanks to him. Very pleased for the next years.”
With Savinho and Bobb injured, Marmoush on international duty and Doku potentially being rested, Semenyo has a strong chance of making his debut this weekend—even if only from the bench.
However, with the forward having played the entirety of Wednesday night’s outing for Bournemouth against Tottenham Hotspur, where he scored the winning goal in stoppage time, Guardiola might want to be careful with his minutes against Exeter.
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Exeter
Guardiola will certainly make alterations from the midweek draw against Brighton & Hove Albion during the third round tie, with academy prospects such as Reigan Heskey, Divine Mukasa, Ryan McAidoo and Charlie Gray all potentially earning minutes.
Injuries at the back may force Guardiola to start Nico O’Reilly, who was benched midweek, and Abdukodir Khusanov as Max Alleyne’s partner, with Rico Lewis and James Trafford earning rare starts elsewhere in the defensive unit.
The absence of Mateo Kovačić means either Rodri or Nico González will start in defensive midfield—likely the latter as Rodri’s game time continues to be managed—while Rayan Cherki could be the sole first-teamer in the forward line.
Semenyo might be utilised from the bench, rather than from the off.