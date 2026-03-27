Will Lionel Messi Play for Argentina vs. Mauritania?

No one would have begrudged Lionel Messi for calling it a day after conquering his final peak in Qatar four years ago, inspiring Argentina to World Cup glory for the first time since 1986.

But instead of going out on the highest of notes, the man regarded by the overwhelming majority as the greatest soccer player ever, Messi is heading towards another World Cup cycle.

Lionel Scaloni’s side will defend their crown in North America, and while Argentina have found ways to function without their majestic heartbeat, Messi is bound to be their leading man once again this summer, even if Scaloni believes his No. 10 is still undecided over whether to play at the tournament. Why else wouldn’t he have already retired at any point over the last four years?

His influence remained distinct towards the end of 2025, notching four goal contributions in comfortable victories over Puerto Rico and Angola, but there had been doubts over his involvement for the national team this month, given his Inter Miami schedule.

Argentina Manager Confirms Messi Involvement vs. Mauritania

Scaloni has said Messi will play in Argentina’s friendlies. | LUIS ROBAYO/AFP/Getty Images

Argentina’s all-time leading scorer has had a busy start to the new year, with Miami entering the 2026 season as reigning MLS Cup champions. His league campaign has started with four goals in as many games, and Messi has since joined up with the national team after being selected by Scaloni.

Argentina had been scheduled to face off against European champions Spain in the latest iteration of ’Finalissima’ this month. But, due to be played in Qatar, the proximity to Iran forced its cancellation.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) thus had to scramble to find a pair of nations willing to compete in friendlies during this international break. Mauritania and Zambia, ranked 115th and 91st in FIFA’s world rankings, respectively, were all they could muster.

The opponents may be low quality, but those in attendance at La Bombonera over the next week will see Messi in action. Scaloni confirmed the forward’s inclusion for both friendlies.

“Messi will play both games but we will see if he will do so from the start,” he said (via ESPN).

“To have two more games on home soil, for an Argentinian, it is a beautiful opportunity to see him on the pitch, to enjoy what we enjoy when he is here.”

Will Messi Play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Messi may opt out of this summer’s World Cup. | David Ramos/FIFA/Getty Images

The 38-year-old has come this far, with the start of the tournament on June 11 closing in. Still, Messi’s World Cup status is up in the air.

“As far as I'm concerned, you already know where I stand,” Scaloni said. “I’ll do everything I can to make sure he’s there. I believe that, for the sake of football, he has to be there. It’s not me who decides. It’s up to him, his state of mind, his physical condition.

“He’s earned the right to make that decision with peace of mind. We’re in no rush about it. We know whatever he decides will be best for the team and for him. We hope he will be there,” he added.

Messi will turn 39 midway through the tournament, but there have been few suggestions that his otherworldly powers have waned. The MLS calendar would complicate Messi’s preparation, but he suggested last November that he’ll play at the tournament as long as he “feels good physically” and isn’t a “burden” to his team.

His thinking could be swayed one way or another after Argentina’s upcoming friendlies.

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