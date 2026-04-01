Argentina is the reigning world champion after lifting the World Cup in 2022, and Lionel Scaloni’s side are once again among the favorites to go all the way when the tournament heads to North America this summer.

However, La Albiceleste may have to defend their crown without their talisman, Lionel Messi.

As things stand, it remains uncertain whether the Inter Miami forward—widely regarded as the greatest soccer player of all time—will feature for Argentina, leaving fans anxiously awaiting a decision with the tournament fast approaching.

Here’s everything you need to know about Messi’s potential inclusion in Argentina’s World Cup squad, and what the forward himself has said about possibly taking part.

Lionel Messi 2026 World Cup Facts

Age in 2026: 38/39

38/39 World Cups Played: 5 (2006–2022)

5 (2006–2022) 2022 Result: Winner.

Winner. Status: Not Confirmed.

Not Confirmed. Argentina Manager Stance: Open/Supportive.

Latest Update on Messi’s 2026 World Cup Decision

Lionel Messi led Argentina to victory in 2022. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Messi featured in both of Argentina’s recent friendlies against Mauritania on March 27 and Zambia on April 1, scoring in the latter as Scaloni’s side cruised to a comfortable 5–0 victory.

Following the win over Zambia, Scaloni offered an encouraging update on Messi’s chances of playing at this summer’s World Cup, though he stopped short of confirming anything.

“It would be a privilege if Leo decides to play in the World Cup,” the Argentina boss said. “We all want him to enjoy it, and we’re helping him feel good. He wants the same as us—he’s more relaxed now because he’s already won one.

“His desire to be there and share the experience is there. We’ll see what he decides, and we’ll support him.”

Scaloni’s comments came just days after he reassured reporters: “I’ll do everything possible to make sure he’s there. For the good of soccer, he should be there. All Argentines want to see him—and so does the rest of the world.”

What Lionel Messi Has Said About Playing in 2026

Messi—who has played in five World Cups and holds the record for the most appearances in the tournament’s history with 26—has remained largely tight-lipped about whether he will feature in 2026.

Back in October 2025, the veteran forward admitted he would like to play, but stressed that any decision would depend on his fitness and form.

“It’s something extraordinary to be part of a World Cup, and I’d love to be there,” he said. “I want to be involved, to feel good, and to help the team if I’m able to.”

“I’ll take it day by day when I start pre-season with Inter Miami and see if I can reach 100 percent, if I can still contribute, and then I’ll decide,” he added. “I’m really excited because it’s a World Cup. We’re coming off winning the last one, and having the chance to defend it again would be incredible—it’s always special to represent the national team.”

Since then, Messi has yet to confirm his plans. However, after Argentina’s win over Zambia, he posted a photo on Instagram in national team colors with the caption “Argentina siempre” (“Argentina always”), which many fans took as a hint he could still feature this summer.

How Old Will Messi Be at the 2026 World Cup?

Lionel Messi was born on June 24, 1987.

That means when the 2026 World Cup kicks off on June 11—and when Argentina play their opening game against Algeria on June 16—he will be 38 years old.

He will also still be 38 for Argentina’s second group match against Austria on June 22, but will turn 39 just days later, ahead of their final group game against Jordan on June 27.

Upon turning 39, Lionel Messi would join an exclusive group of players to feature at a World Cup at that age or older, including former Barcelona teammates Dani Alves (Brazil) and Rafael Márquez (Mexico), England great Stanley Matthews and Portugal defender Pepe.

He would still be some way off, however, from becoming the oldest player in World Cup history. That record belongs to Egypt goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, who was 45 years, five months, and 10 days old when he appeared at the 2018 tournament.

Argentina’s Plan With or Without Messi

Lionel Scaloni will have to come up with a Plan B without Messi. | IMAGO/NurPhoto

Lionel Messi is, of course, the focal point of Argentina whenever he’s on the pitch—almost everything the team does in attack flows through him. With his vision, close control, and deadly finishing, he remains capable of unlocking any defense.

He is far from alone, though. Argentina boast a strong supporting cast—particularly in forward areas—with Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez among the standout names. Even so, Messi is unquestionably the heartbeat of the side.

That said, this is no longer a team that collapses without him. When Lionel Scaloni took charge, he set out to build a system that could endure beyond any single player, ensuring Argentina would benefit from Messi’s brilliance without being entirely dependent on it.

Where previous iterations leaned heavily on him, this current side is far more balanced—built on energetic full-backs, a solid double pivot in midfield and a central striker leading the line, typically with Messi operating just behind. Crucially, there are now multiple options capable of filling that creative role, including Nico Paz, Emiliano Buendía, Thiago Almada and even Enzo Fernández.

“The team is now at a point where it can play the same way with Leo or without him,” Scaloni said last year. “That used to be more complicated, as we had to change things. Now we don’t, and that’s a positive.”

The results back that up. Since winning the 2022 World Cup, Argentina have played 11 matches without Messi—mostly due to injury—and lost just twice, against Colombia and Ecuador in World Cup qualifying, winning the other nine.

Will Messi Play at the 2026 World Cup?

Lionel Messi remains a World Cup doubt. | Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

If we were to make an educated guess about whether Messi will play at the 2026 World Cup, we’d say he likely will.

While he is clearly in the twilight of his career, he continues to perform at a high level for Inter Miami and Argentina. Importantly, the injury issues that once cast doubt over his availability now appear to be largely behind him.

On top of that, Messi is a born winner. The chance to once again show why he is widely regarded as the greatest of all time—and to potentially face his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo on the international stage for one final time—feels like an opportunity too compelling to turn down.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC