Will Ousmane Dembele Be Fit for PSG in Champions League Final vs. Arsenal?

Paris Saint-Germain downplayed concerns over an injury to Ousmane Dembélé ahead of the Champions League final against Arsenal with an official medical update that left room for interpretation.

The reigning Ballon d’Or holder has endured a campaign punctuated by various niggles. A combination of these numerous muscular complaints and Luis Enrique’s reluctance to overwork his star players limited Dembélé to just 11 Ligue 1 starts across the entire 34-game campaign.

Dembélé’s final appearance of the season would only last 26 minutes before he made a hasty exit from PSG’s surprise defeat to city rivals Paris FC on Sunday, May 17, two weeks out from the European showpiece in Budapest. Enrique was keen to allay concerns. “I think it’s just fatigue,” the Spanish coach told reporters.

As the club would subsequently reveal, it was a little more serious than that.

What Injury Does Ousmane Dembele Have?

Ousmane Dembélé didn’t last half an hour of PSG’s final league game. | Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Per the exceedingly brief medical update from PSG would reveal, Dembélé removed himself from action against Paris FC “after experiencing some discomfort in his right calf.” This has been recurring issue for the 29-year-old.

Two separate calf injuries have already sidelined Dembélé this season. The France international missed the last three games of February with a problem at the back of his leg having already sat out three weeks with a similar issue in November.

A hamstring injury derailed Dembélé’s start to the season, keeping him sidelined for more than seven weeks—although that did allow him to attend the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris which saw him crowned the best player in the world on the same night PSG were playing arch rivals Marseille in the south of France.

Ousmane Dembele’s Injury History in 2025–26

Injury Duration Matches Missed Hamstring Sept. 6, 2025–Oct. 15, 2025 9 Fitness Oct. 16, 2025–Oct. 19, 2025 1 Calf Nov. 5, 2025–Nov. 25, 2025 4 Illness Dec. 8, 2025–Dec. 12, 2025 2 Calf Feb. 18, 2026–March 1, 2026 3 Calf May 17, 2026– Ongoing

Stats via Transfermarkt.

All told, Dembélé has sat out 19 games through injury or illness this season, more than he missed across the previous two campaigns combined (13). While the role of misfortune should never be understated, Dembélé has been a victim of his own success.

PSG’s top scorer last term featured in 53 games as the French giants scooped all three domestic trophies, won the Champions League and reached the final of the newly extended Club World Cup. Just 31 shorts days after losing to Chelsea in the blistering New Jersey heat, Dembélé played the full 90 minutes as PSG defeated Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Super Cup which already signalled the start of a new season.

This lack of rest was bound to catch up to any mere mortal—it’s just happened at the worst possible time.

When Will Ousmane Dembele Return From Injury?

It’s not inconceivable Ousmane Dembélé leaves PSG in 2026. | Alexis Lefaix/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

PSG’s official statement pointedly noted that Dembélé was removed “as a precaution,” revealing that the star forward “will remain on the treatment table over the next few days.”

Dembélé has two full weeks devoid of any distracting fixtures to recover from this calf discomfort before taking on Arsenal at the Puskás Arena on Saturday, May 30. Optimism in Paris is high of a swift recovery.

Consequently, those in north London should be concerned.

Arsenal and PSG clashed three times last season, with all three encounters painted a distinct shade of Dembélé. The Frenchman was a notable absentee when the capital club headed to the Emirates in the league phase after he “did not comply with the expectations of the team,” according to Enrique. Without the sharpened point of their attack, PSG were convincingly beaten 2–0.

When the Parisians returned to London for the first leg of the Champions League semifinals, Dembélé had won his way back into Enrique’s plans. Arsenal’s floppy cannon tifo had barely been meekly folded away by the time Dembélé scored the game’s only goal in the fourth minute.

The Gunners put up a fight in the second leg, forcing Gianluigi Donnarumma into a flurry of key saves, but it was Dembélé who teed up Achraf Hakimi to give PSG an unassailable lead. Whether he features or not, PSG’s Ballon d’Or winner is expected to have a similarly significant impact on this year’s final.

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