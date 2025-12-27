William Saliba Fires Strong Trophy Warning to Arsenal With Quadruple Admission
Arsenal centre back William Saliba has backed his side to compete for the Quadruple this season as he warned teammates that history will not remember them without silverware in the trophy cabinet.
Arsenal spent Christmas top of the Premier League table for the third time in four years but are still looking to take that final step and actually get their hands on the trophy under Mikel Arteta. Despite his impressive work with the Gunners, the Spaniard still only has the 2019–20 FA Cup as the sole piece of major silverware on his mangerial résumé.
A common criticism of this Arsenal side has been their perceived inability to get over the line, but Saliba expects that to change this season. Alongside their Premier League lead, Arsenal also sit first in the Champions League standings, have reached the Carabao Cup semis and are among the favourites to win the FA Cup.
Completing the Quadruple has never been done in English football—Manchester United (1998–99) and Manchester City (2022–23) have each won the Treble—but Saliba admitted he is daring to dream of becoming the first team to achieve it.
“Of course [Arsenal could win multiple trophies], because we know that in every competition we play, we know we can win it,” Saliba stressed.
“We have been close in the Premier League in the past three seasons, and last season we were in the semi-finals of the Champions League and the Carabao Cup, so we know that we can win every competition.”
Saliba: Time for Arsenal to Prove Their Dominance
Arsenal have deservedly forged a reputation as one of the best teams in Europe, but for Saliba, that counts for very little.
Saliba was not part of that FA Cup triumph five years ago and has just two Community Shield victories to his name. Winning trophies was a major part of the reason he signed a new contract with the Gunners back in September.
“We have to show that on the pitch and we have to start winning trophies now,” Saliba warned.
“We are in the semifinals of the Carabao Cup so there are three games left for us, and we have to do the job in January against Chelsea. It will be a big game, a big derby, so we have to keep going. We know that we are close and we have to learn the lessons from last season.
“At the end of your career we count our trophies, and the Carabao Cup is one of them—and now we are in the semi-final and of course we want to win this competition, like every competition that we play.”