Wolves vs. Liverpool—FA Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

For the second time in just three days, Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Liverpool to Molineux—this time in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

There was more last-gasp heartbreak for Liverpool in the Premier League during Tuesday’s visit to the West Midlands, André’s 94th-minute winner condemning the Reds to a bitter defeat and denting their Champions League qualification bid.

Liverpool will be eager to make amends for a drab and lifeless performance against the Premier League’s last-placed club, with the FA Cup an excellent opportunity to save an underwhelming campaign.

With safety almost impossible for Wolves despite the recent resurgence, Rob Edwards will focus all efforts on surprise FA Cup success. The confidence will be flowing as they look to do another number on the misfiring Reds.

Wolves vs. Liverpool Score Prediction

Liverpool to Earn Sweet Revenge

Liverpool will be determined to make amends. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Liverpool will have a point to prove on Friday night. The manner of the midweek loss has once again thrust their character into question, as well as underscoring continued struggles in both penalty boxes. They will be desperate to set the record straight.

Despite their underperformance, it’s worth remembering how unfortunate Liverpool’s loss was statistically. Wolves’s opener was their first shot of the game and their 0.44 xG paled in comparison to Liverpool’s 1.89. If that game is played 100 times, the Reds win the vast majority of those battles.

If Slot’s men can up their standards from open play, continue to flourish from set pieces and restrict Wolves to just four shots again, they should qualify for the last eight of the FA Cup.

Head-to-head record : Liverpool’s defeat at Molineux midweek was only their second loss in their last 17 matches in this fixture. 14 of those games have ended in victories for the Reds, who generally overpower the Old Gold on home turf and on their travels.

: Liverpool’s defeat at Molineux midweek was only their second loss in their last 17 matches in this fixture. 14 of those games have ended in victories for the Reds, who generally overpower the Old Gold on home turf and on their travels. xG overperformance : Wolves have scored two goals in each of their last three home games, efforts which have secured a draw with Arsenal and wins against Aston Villa and Liverpool. However, their xG across those matches is just 1.59, suggesting this ruthless edge in front of goal is not sustainable.

: Wolves have scored two goals in each of their last three home games, efforts which have secured a draw with Arsenal and wins against Aston Villa and Liverpool. However, their xG across those matches is just 1.59, suggesting this ruthless edge in front of goal is not sustainable. Arne Slot fury: Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk admitted his manager was “angry” in the dressing room after the midweek defeat. Some choice words were likely exchanged and a major reaction is expected form the reigning Premier League champions.

Prediction: Wolves 1–2 Liverpool

Wolves Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool

Wolves could strengthen from midweek, | FotMob

Edwards has the luxury of an entirely fit squad for Liverpool’s visit and he could well make alterations from the team that stunned the Reds once already.

Yerson Mosquera and Toti Gomes might re-enter the backline, while the lively Hugo Bueno is expected to return at left wing back. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde might also make an appearance in the XI after only being used from the bench midweek.

Up front, Edwards has a choice between Adam Armstrong and Tolu Arokodare, but he may opt for the physicality of the latter.

Wolves predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (3-5-2): Sá; Mosquera, S. Bueno, T. Gomes; Tchatchoua, André, J. Gomes, H. Bueno; Mané, Bellegarde; Arokodare.

There could be rare starts for Rio Ngumoha and Federico Chiesa. | FotMob

Slot has confirmed that Florian Wirtz is in contention for the trip to Wolves, the attacking midfielder’s absence having been sorely felt across the last three matches. However, he won’t start at Molineux even if he does make the journey.

The quartet of Alexander Isak, Wataru Endo, Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni are confirmed absentees, their long-term injuries restricting Slot’s options as he looks to mix things up.

Where Slot can rotate, he very well might. That could result in rare starts for Rio Ngumoha and Federico Chiesa, as well as changes at full back and in midfield from the midweek defeat.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Wolves (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Gomez, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Szoboszlai, Ngumoha; Chiesa.

What Time Does Wolves vs. Liverpool Kick Off?

Location : Wolverhampton, England

: Wolverhampton, England Stadium : Molineux Stadium

: Molineux Stadium Date : Friday, March 6

: Friday, March 6 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee : Farai Hallam

: Farai Hallam VAR: James Bell

How to Watch Wolves vs. Liverpool on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States fuboTV, ESPN Select, ESPN App United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App Canada Sportsnet+ Mexico FOX One

