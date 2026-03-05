Liverpool XI vs. Wolves: Slot Gives in to Fan Pressure—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Liverpool set out on a revenge mission this Friday night, traveling to Wolverhampton Wanderers for the second time in just three days, this time for an FA Cup fifth-round tie.

The Reds set an unwanted Premier League record in their last-gasp 2–1 defeat at Molineux on Tuesday, with former Liverpool transfer target André denting Champions League hopes with his unexpected stoppage-time winner.

Redemption is on the mind for Arne Slot and his players against the Premier League’s bottom side, with a place in the FA Cup quarterfinals up for grabs. The competition is Liverpool’s most likely of two awkward routes to silverware come the end of an underwhelming season, so they can ill-afford to take their eyes off the prize in the West Midlands.

Florian Wirtz Faces Late Fitness Test

Florian Wirtz has missed the last three Liverpool games. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak, Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo, Giovanni Leoni.

Liverpool were initially expected to be without Florian Wirtz on Friday, the influential German having missed the past three games with a back injury. However, sorely missed in the No.10 role, he could make his return against Wolves, as confirmed by Slot.

Wirtz certainly won’t start should he make the journey to Molineux but there will be opportunities handed out elsewhere. Rio Ngumoha, Curtis Jones and Federico Chiesa are among the peripheral figures who could earn minutes.

Injuries to Alexander Isak, Giovanni Leoni, Conor Bradley and Wataru Endo limit Slot’s ability to rotate.

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Wolves

There will be changes from Tuesday’s defeat. | FotMob

GK: Alisson—Giorgi Mamardashvili seemed set to be Liverpool’s domestic cup goalkeeper this season but Slot returned to the comfort of Alisson in the FA Cup fourth round—and could make the same call at Molineux.

RB: Joe Gomez—Liverpool finally have a little depth at right back after Jeremie Frimpong returned to the starting lineup midweek. However, Gomez is likely to enter the XI on Friday as minutes are shared.

CB: Ibrahima Konaté—Konaté has been largely unflappable since his return to the fold but hardly covered himself in glory for Wolves’s opener on Tuesday. Improvements are required this time.

CB: Virgil van Dijk—With Liverpool’s most probable path to goal now being set pieces, Van Dijk’s importance cannot be overstated. The skipper has scored twice in his last five games and also went close against Wolves.

LB: Andy Robertson—Robertson’s experience and freshness will come in handy against a counter-attacking Wolves side. Two of his 12 Liverpool goals have come against Friday’s opponent.

DM: Ryan Gravenberch—Having walked a tightrope on Tuesday after being cautioned, Gravenberch was sacrificed at halftime. While a frustration on the night, his early withdrawal could serve Liverpool well for their second trip to Molineux.

DM: Curtis Jones—Jones scored his only goal of the season during the fourth round victory over Brighton & Hove Albion and must leap on the chances handed to him when Slot switches it up.

RW: Mohamed Salah—After his first Premier League goal since November arrived midweek, Salah should be handed the opportunity to build some much-needed momentum. An inspired performance helped Liverpool in the fourth round.

AM: Dominik Szoboszlai—Liverpool find themselves increasingly reliant on some Szoboszlai magic to spare blushes, especially without Wirtz. There’s only so much the Hungarian can do, though.

LW: Rio Ngumoha—Steven Gerrard echoed the sentiment of Liverpool supporters in calling for Ngumoha to replace the disappointing Cody Gakpo on Friday. The teenage sensation has been electric from the bench lately.

ST: Federico Chiesa—Isak’s long-term injury means Chiesa is the unorthodox No.9 replacement for Hugo Ekitiké, who is set for a rest. An assured, goalscoring performance is unlikely, but the Italian is guaranteed to work tirelessly up top.

