Women's Champions League Knockout Phase Draw: How to Watch, Start Time, Format Explained
The Women's Champions League now arrives at the quarter-final stage, as eight teams remain in the fight for a plane ticket to Lisbon.
The group stage concluded in December, with Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, VfL Wolfsburg, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Olympique Lyon all achieving qualification to the quarter-final stages.
How Does the Women's Champions League Knockout Phase Draw Work?
The draw will consist of the top two teams from each of the four groups that achieved qualification into the knockout stages back in December.
The eight remaining teams will be pooled into two pots, split between the winners (seeded) and the runners-up (unseeded) of the group stages. The rules of the draw require a seeded club to be drawn against an unseeded club from another group, with no country protection in place. This means that teams from the same nation are allowed to face each other in the quarter-final stages.
Per UEFA, a team will be drawn from the unseeded pot first, and will play the opening leg of the quarter-final stages at home.
The semi-final draw will then follow, to which there are no seeded teams and no country protection. Balls containing slips of paper containing 'Winners of Quarter-Final 1' through to 'Winners of Quarter-Final 4' will be placed into the same pot and shuffled.
The teams on the first and second ball drawn from the pot will face each other in the semi-final stage, as is the same for balls three and four.
The first ball drawn in each of the ties will signify the home team for the first-leg of the semi-final stages.
When is the Women's Champions League Knockout Phase Draw?
The knockout phase draw will take place on February 7 at 7 a.m. ET/13:00 CET.
Where is the Women's Champions League Knockout Phase Draw?
The draw will take place at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.
How to Watch the Women's Champions League Knockout Phase Draw?
The draw will be streamed life on UEFA's website at 7 a.m. ET/13:00 CET.
When Are the Women's Champions League Knockout Phase Playoff Games?
- First Legs: March, 18-19
- Second Legs: March, 26-27