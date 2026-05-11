World Cup Golden Boot Winner James Rodriguez Speaks Out on Retirement Rumors

James Rodríguez said he has no intention of retiring after the World Cup, shutting down reports that he was planning to hang up his boots after the 2026 World Cup with Colombia this summer.

“I don’t know who said that,” the 34-year-old told Apple TV after posting his first two MLS assists in Minnesota United’s 2–2 draw with Austin FC on Sunday. “I think it was in Colombia to get views, to get likes. But I think they should inform themselves a bit more about all these things. The only person who will know how long I want to play is me.”

“I’m going to say with plenty of time in advance [when I intend to retire], but right now I think I have a few more years. All those things they’re saying are false. I think it’s bad for the whole country, for fans because they believe things that aren’t true, and for me, of course. I’ve never said that.”

Another James Rodriguez assist! This time it's Joaquín Pereyra who puts it in the back of the net! pic.twitter.com/4vGuwS3Hy6 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 11, 2026

The 2014 World Cup Golden Boot winner signed a short-term contract through June with Minnesota ahead of the 2026 MLS season and had gotten off to a slow start in the U.S.’s top flight, playing just 104 minutes across four matches, before making a 32-minute appearance against Austin on Sunday.

Taking on Los Verdes, James turned back the clock and showed some of the thrilling qualities that stunned fans through much of the past two decades. First, it was a perfectly-weighted cross for Anthony Markanich’s finish, before a slicing pass to Joaquín Pereyra to help the Loons claim a point.

After the match, James not only shut down the retirement rumors on Apple TV, but also said he is set to join Los Cafeteros for a pre-World Cup camp on May 17, making Wednesday’s match against the Colorado Rapids likely his final competitive minutes before the tournament.

Will James Return to Minnesota?

James Rodríguez is unlikely to be back with Minnesota United after the World Cup. | Jeremy Olson/ISI Photos/Getty Images

James may have pushed aside retirement, but it looks increasingly unlikely that he will return to Minnesota. His current short-term deal runs through June 30, and according to reports, he and the club have decided not to exercise the option to extend it through the remainder of the season.

As for what comes next for the veteran star? It remains unclear. However, the focus is solely on Colombia’s World Cup run and his return to a tournament that launched him into the global spotlight 12 years ago.

Colombia will face Costa Rica in Bogotá on May 29 in a World Cup send-off match, before taking on Jordan in a friendly in San Diego on June 7. Los Cafeteros open their group stage schedule on June 17 against Uzbekistan in Mexico City, before facing DR Congo and Portugal in Miami to wrap up Group K action.

“Next week, I’ll be with them,” James said. “Obviously, I want to think about what’s coming up. I’m at a certain age, and I have to think about everything that is coming, which I think will be good. Day to day, I train well. I take good care of my body, and if they give me 30, 40 minutes or the whole match, I have to be ready.”

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