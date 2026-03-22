World Cup Hero Inspires LAFC to Break Longstanding MLS Record

LAFC, led by former World Cup winner Hugo Lloris, made MLS history on Saturday night, recording a record fifth straight clean sheet to open the 2026 season.

While the Black and Gold failed to score in a 0–0 away draw against Austin FC, they extended their shutout streak to 450 minutes, breaking the previous record held by the Vancouver Whitecaps in 2012 at 427 minutes.

Lloris has made 16 saves across five games, while LAFC, who have ushered in a new era after Marc Dos Santos replaced Steve Cherundolo as manager, have carried over their form into the Concacaf Champions Cup, setting up a quarterfinal clash against Liga MX heavyweights and 2025 champions Cruz Azul.

HUGOOOO 🧤



What a save to keep the clean sheet and set a new MLS record.



Save of the Match | @zellepay pic.twitter.com/6XqAYgzWzk — LAFC (@LAFC) March 22, 2026

“[Lloris] is a leader, not only with the save. The save is one big moment, but then he communicates with the back line really well,” Dos Santos said post-match. “It’s very hard to play five games in MLS without conceding a goal. You can’t do that if you’re not a team that’s together and that has the right mentality, so we need to continue building the team.”

Outside of Lloris’s excellence, the California side has relied on a consistent backline of Nkosi Tafari and Ryan Porteous at center back, with Sergi Palencia and Eddie Segura controlling the fullback positions.

“It’s a wonderful thing,” Tafari said. “I am a center back. We don’t always get the goals and more often than not, we definitely don’t get the credit. It’s mostly just the blame, so when it could come down to something like this, it’s definitely a beautiful thing, at least getting the recognition.”

LAFC’s defensive prowess isn’t entirely down to a lack of chances for opponents either. Lloris’s save total ranks 12th amongst MLS goalkeepers and they have allowed 1.47 expected goals (xG) per game, ranking 20th.

Son Heung-min Seeking Form

Son Heung-min has yet to score in 2026. | Daniel Jefferson/Getty Images

While LAFC have excelled at the back, the same can’t be said for Son Heung-min up top. The South Korean, looked upon by many to lead the club to glory alongside Denis Bouanga, has now gone five MLS games without registering a goal, and again looked out of touch against Austin—particularly when Brendan Hines-Ike tracked back to catch the 33-year-old and make a last-ditch tackle.

Nonetheless, Son’s experience and overall contribution has helped others to flourish. David Martínez, the 20-year-old Venezuelan, has shone in particular, alleviating the goalscoring pressure on the former Tottenham Hotspur captain.

WHAT A LAST-DITCH TACKLE BY BRENDAN HINES-IKE ON SON HEUNG-MIN 😱 pic.twitter.com/983DdGJ27u — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 22, 2026

If history is anything to go by, Son’s likely to overcome his sluggish personal start, and LAFC will be buoyed by the reintroduction of Canada international midfielder Stephen Eustáquio, who was sidelined this week as he recovers from a hematoma.

Tafari said LAFC “absolutely want to be champions,” and if the old adage of “defense wins titles” is correct, then they’re certainly setting themselves up to do just that.

READ THE LATEST MLS NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC