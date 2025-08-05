Wrexham Sign New Striker for Championship Push, Replacing Fan Favorite
Wrexham have confirmed the transfer of Sheffield United striker Kieffer Moore, marking their eighth signing of the summer.
With their 2025–26 EFL Championship opener just four days away, Wrexham are scouring the transfer market for additional reinforcements. The Red Dragons have dreams of securing promotion to the Premier League, and need battle-tested players with experience playing in the Championship.
Moore, who has made 200 appearances in England’s second tier, knows what it takes to thrive in the Championship, especially after previously helping Bournemouth and Ipswich Town get promoted to the English top flight.
The Athletic report the 32-year-old striker inked a three-year deal with Wrexham, worth £2 million ($2.7 million). Should Moore fulfil his new contract in its entirety, the forward will be at the club until the end of the 2027–28 season.
Moore now joins a long list of new signings ready to represent the Red Dragons. Wrexham have already welcomed Conor Coady, Lewis O’Brien, Josh Windass, Ryan Hardie, Danny Ward, George Tomason and Liberato Cacace to Wales.
“I’m over the moon to join the club and I can’t wait to get started,” Moore said. “I want to be that experienced leader and bring a lot to the team.
“My work ethic is one of my strongest assets and I want to be someone that can help drive the team forward.”
Moore’s arrival comes in the aftermath of Steven Fletcher and Paul Mullin’s depatures. Both strikers, who were fan favorites at the STōK Cae Ras, played pivotal roles in Wrexham’s ascent up the English football pyramid.
Now, the pressure will be on the Welshman to help Phil Parikson’s men naviagte the challenges of playing in the Championship. All too often, Wrexham struggled to find the back of the net last season in EFL League One, and the level of competition in the Championship is a much harder test for the Red Dragons.
“We’re delighted to welcome Kieffer to the club,” Parkinson said. “He’s a player with a lot of Championship and international experience and we’re looking forward to working with him.”
Moore has earned 49 caps with the Wales national team over the years, scoring 14 goals along the way. The striker represented his country at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and will now get to experience a homecoming like no other.