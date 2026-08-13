Source: Wrexham Consider Club-Record Transfer for World Cup International

Wrexham are in talks to sign Norway international defender Henrik Falchener from Viking Stavanger.

It is understood that the Red Dragons have already seen two bids for the center back rejected by the Norwegian champions, with the latest worth a potential $10.9 million package. Wrexham broke their transfer record earlier this week when they signed Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson for an initial fee of $10.8 million.

Viking are reluctant to lose Falchener this summer as they aim to make history in Europe. The Norwegian side face Dinamo Zagreb in the first leg of their Champions League playoff on Wednesday and are guaranteed a place in the Europa League league phase at the very least.

The 23-year-old defender has already made 17 appearances for Viking this season and was included in Norway’s squad for the World Cup. He has made two international appearances, including a start in Norway’s 4–1 defeat to France at Gillette Stadium in Boston.

Who Is Wrexham Target Henrik Falchener?

Wrexham have seen two bids rejected for Henrik Falchener this summer. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Full name: Henrik Sælebakke Falchener

Henrik Sælebakke Falchener Date of birth: May 8, 2003 (23)

May 8, 2003 (23) Place of birth: Tønsberg, Norway

Tønsberg, Norway Position: Center back

Center back Current club: Viking

Viking Reported value: $10.9 million

Falchener is a central defender who plays for Norwegian champions Viking FK. He began his youth career with local side Idrettslaget Flint before joining Strømsgodset Toppfotball. He spent a year there before moving to Sandefjord, where he progressed into senior soccer.

The 23-year-old then spent time with Ørn Horten before moving to Egersund. It was there that he established himself as one of the top talents in the Norwegian First Division and earned a move to Viking.

Falchener was named Eliteserien Player of the Month in May 2025 and played a key role as Viking won the league title for the first time in more than 30 years.

He scored an impressive six goals from center back during Viking’s title-winning campaign and has continued that scoring form this season, adding another two goals. Viking currently sit second in the Eliteserien table, albeit with a game in hand on league leaders Bodø/Glimt.

The central defender made his senior international debut for Norway against Switzerland in March and was named to their squad for the 2026 World Cup. He made one appearance as Norway reached the quarterfinals, where the dream run ended in elimination to England.

Where Would Falchener Fit in at Wrexham?

Hyam was a key part of the Wrexham side last season but could lose his place. | Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Phil Parkinson is searching for a new center back this summer as he looks to strengthen a defense that conceded 65 goals in the Championship last season. That was the seventh-highest total in the division and the most Wrexham have conceded in a season since they were relegated from the Football League in 2008.

Falchener would be expected to compete for a place in Wrexham’s strongest backline, while his versatility would give Parkinson several options. The Norwegian has made most of his appearances on the left side of defense for Viking this year, but he is right-footed and can also play centrally when required. He played as a right center back for Norway against France at the World Cup.

Wrexham have already sold Lewis Brunt to Bolton Wanderers for the second-highest fee in club history, while Conor Coady is also free to leave before the transfer deadline. There could be further defensive departures during the final weeks of the window as the Red Dragons look to reshape their backline.

Falchener is not only a unique goal threat from center back, but he also boasts an impressive defensive record. He has won 71.2% of his duels and 75.3% of his aerial duels this season, while also ranking highly for overall defensive contributions, tackles and clearances.