Wrexham Handed Major Fitness Boost Ahead of Blackburn Rovers Match

Wrexham expect to have midfielder Ben Sheaf back from injury when they travel to face Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Championship this weekend.

The 28-year-old is arguably the club’s most influential midfielder but has been limited to just one appearance this season because of a series of issues. Sheaf missed all of preseason through injury before returning to action with a standout display in the 2-1 home win over Southampton last month.

Sheaf had hoped to hit the ground running after the recent international break but suffered a groin problem in training that forced him to miss three more matches. The former Coventry City star took part in a full training session Thursday and could return to the Wrexham squad when they travel to Ewood Park on Saturday.

Two More to Follow Sheaf Back From Injury

Ben Sheaf only returned for one match before he suffered another injury setback. | Wrexham AFC

Wrexham could welcome Sheaf back to the matchday squad against Blackburn, while defender Max Cleworth and versatile midfielder George Thomason also took part in the latest training session. It may be too soon for the latter pair this weekend, but both appear to be closing in on a return.

Cleworth has missed five matches since suffering a hamstring injury in the home draw with Burnley, while Thomason has missed nine matches since picking up a thigh injury in the closing stages of Wrexham’s draw with Watford in their second match of the season.

“Sheafo was back in full training today, Tommo and Max did part of the session, so a huge lift for everybody to see those boys out there,” Parkinson told Sports Illustrated. “It really thickens up the numbers in the squad, and it’s a good start getting those lads back on the training pitch.”

Josh Windass suffered an ankle injury in the opening stages of Wrexham’s recent draw with Derby County and was spotted wearing a protective boot after the weekend win over Preston North End. He is set to take the next step in his recovery this weekend, while Nathan Broadhead, Liberato Cacace and Seb Revan remain long-term absentees.

Parkinson added: “Josh has got a boot on to protect his ankle at the moment, but I think that comes off at the weekend and then Kevin [Mulholland] and his team can then really start assessing the ankle and look to progress Josh.

“Broady is out on the grass still doing his fitness work. The next stage for him is striking the ball because it was a thigh injury, but Libby is in the gym at the moment; that's more of a long-term injury.”

Player Position Potential Return Date Max Cleworth Central defender Friday, Oct. 30, vs. Sheffield United Seb Revan Left wingback January 2027 Liberato Cacace Left wingback Unknown George Thomason Central midfielder/Left wingback Friday, Oct. 30, vs. Sheffield United Ben Sheaf Defensive midfielder Saturday, Oct. 24, vs. Blackburn Rovers Nathan Broadhead Attacking midfielder Saturday, Dec. 5, vs. Norwich City Josh Windass Attacking midfielder Tuesday, Nov. 3, vs. Middlesbrough