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Wrexham Handed Major Fitness Boost Ahead of Blackburn Rovers Match

The Red Dragons are back in action when they travel to face Blackburn Rovers this weekend.
Rich Fay|
Phil Parkinson will be boosted by the latest injury news.
Phil Parkinson will be boosted by the latest injury news. | PA Images/Getty Images

Wrexham expect to have midfielder Ben Sheaf back from injury when they travel to face Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Championship this weekend.

The 28-year-old is arguably the club’s most influential midfielder but has been limited to just one appearance this season because of a series of issues. Sheaf missed all of preseason through injury before returning to action with a standout display in the 2-1 home win over Southampton last month.

Sheaf had hoped to hit the ground running after the recent international break but suffered a groin problem in training that forced him to miss three more matches. The former Coventry City star took part in a full training session Thursday and could return to the Wrexham squad when they travel to Ewood Park on Saturday.

Two More to Follow Sheaf Back From Injury

Ben Sheaf returned to the Wrexham side for their victory over Southampton in late September.
Ben Sheaf only returned for one match before he suffered another injury setback. | Wrexham AFC

Wrexham could welcome Sheaf back to the matchday squad against Blackburn, while defender Max Cleworth and versatile midfielder George Thomason also took part in the latest training session. It may be too soon for the latter pair this weekend, but both appear to be closing in on a return.

Cleworth has missed five matches since suffering a hamstring injury in the home draw with Burnley, while Thomason has missed nine matches since picking up a thigh injury in the closing stages of Wrexham’s draw with Watford in their second match of the season.

“Sheafo was back in full training today, Tommo and Max did part of the session, so a huge lift for everybody to see those boys out there,” Parkinson told Sports Illustrated. “It really thickens up the numbers in the squad, and it’s a good start getting those lads back on the training pitch.”

Josh Windass suffered an ankle injury in the opening stages of Wrexham’s recent draw with Derby County and was spotted wearing a protective boot after the weekend win over Preston North End. He is set to take the next step in his recovery this weekend, while Nathan Broadhead, Liberato Cacace and Seb Revan remain long-term absentees.

Parkinson added: “Josh has got a boot on to protect his ankle at the moment, but I think that comes off at the weekend and then Kevin [Mulholland] and his team can then really start assessing the ankle and look to progress Josh.

“Broady is out on the grass still doing his fitness work. The next stage for him is striking the ball because it was a thigh injury, but Libby is in the gym at the moment; that's more of a long-term injury.”

Player

Position

Potential Return Date

Max Cleworth

Central defender

Friday, Oct. 30, vs. Sheffield United

Seb Revan

Left wingback

January 2027

Liberato Cacace

Left wingback

Unknown

George Thomason

Central midfielder/Left wingback

Friday, Oct. 30, vs. Sheffield United

Ben Sheaf

Defensive midfielder

Saturday, Oct. 24, vs. Blackburn Rovers

Nathan Broadhead

Attacking midfielder

Saturday, Dec. 5, vs. Norwich City

Josh Windass

Attacking midfielder

Tuesday, Nov. 3, vs. Middlesbrough

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Rich Fay
RICH FAY

Rich Fay is a Sports Illustrated freelance writer covering Wrexham AFC. He was born in Wrexham and raised in North Wales, but spent nine years covering Manchester United and Manchester City for the Manchester Evening News and National World. Rich is also the co-host of the RobRyanRed Wrexham podcast and featured in the Welcome to Wrexham docuseries. When he is not at matches, he is a keen hiker as well as a cook, and thinks he would do surprisingly well on the Great British Bake Off.

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