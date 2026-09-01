Wrexham Set for Frantic Transfer Deadline Day

Wrexham have just hours to complete their transfer business, with at least two arrivals and several potential departures still in play before the 11 p.m. BST (6 p.m. ET, 3 p.m. PT) deadline on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

The Red Dragons are set to announce Burnley defender Joe Worrall as their first Deadline Day arrival after agreeing to a £2 million ($2.7 million) deal for the experienced center back. Phil Parkinson has wanted to add a commanding central defender this summer, and Worrall fits the bill with plenty of Championship experience.

Sports Illustrated also understands that Wrexham have reached an initial agreement to sign Sheffield United playmaker Callum O’Hare in a deal worth £7 million ($9.5 million). The club have been searching for an attacking midfielder for several weeks and have once again pivoted toward a player who is already proven in the English second division.

The club have also not ruled out further additions during what has become a frantic end to the window. Wrexham have publicly shown interest in a host of players over the last few weeks and worked on several deals simultaneously, hoping that a few will come off.

Wrexham Working on Transfer Exits

The arrival of Joe Worrall will allow Dan Scarr to leave Wrexham permanently. | Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Wrexham are also working on several exits as they look to trim a bloated squad ahead of the Championship season. The Red Dragons can only register a 25-man roster for the competition, meaning some players will have to leave to facilitate the planned arrivals.

Conor Coady has had his contract terminated and is now available as a free agent, while talks are ongoing to reach a compensation package with club legend Elliot Lee. The three-time promotion winner is not part of Parkinson’s plans and has been advised to find a new club where he can play regularly.

Lee’s future does not need to be finalized on Tuesday, however, as he could still sign for a new club after the deadline as a free agent.

The arrival of Worrall will facilitate the permanent departure of Dan Scarr, who has agreed to join League Two side Salford City. The 31-year-old is also eager to play regularly and is happy to drop down two divisions to join the ambitious club.

Wrexham are also open to offers for Davis Keillor-Dunn, who has attracted interest from Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City, while George Dobson could be allowed to leave if an appropriate offer arrives.

Sheffield Wednesday have enquired about a potential loan deal for former forward Bailey Cadamarteri, but he is expected to remain at the Racecourse Ground as a backup option in attack.

There is also plenty of interest in academy graduates Aaron James and Harry Ashfield, although Parkinson is reluctant to let either player leave. Neither would need to be registered in the 25-man roster, meaning they could provide valuable additional cover for the first team without taking up a senior squad spot.