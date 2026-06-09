Wrexham Sign Former Liverpool Goalkeeper As Eight Scholarships Announced

Wrexham have signed former Liverpool goalkeeper Miles Lewis on a scholarship deal.

The 16-year-old leaves the Merseyside club after eight years, having first joined Liverpool at the age of eight. Lewis spent time on trial with Wrexham in February, training with the club’s U18 side as he weighed up his options for the future.

During his trial spell, Lewis was even invited to take part in the first team’s goalkeeper warm-up ahead of Wrexham’s dramatic 5–3 victory over Ipswich Town. The young shot-stopper helped put Arthur Okonkwo and Danny Ward through their paces before kickoff in what proved to be a pivotal win for Phil Parkinson’s side.

Since the Hollywood takeover, Wrexham have invested approximately $4 million in their academy infrastructure as part of their ambition to establish one of the leading youth development programs in the UK. The Red Dragons boast a proud tradition of producing talent from across North Wales, including club legends Joey Jones, Mickey Thomas and Gareth Davies.

Despite serving as the backbone of the club for generations, academy funding was heavily reduced following Wrexham’s drop into non-league football, with resources largely directed toward returning the men’s first team to the Football League. Now, the club is determined to become a premier destination for young players across North Wales and Northwest England, and the signing of Lewis represents another encouraging endorsement of the progress being made at youth level.

Wrexham’s U18 side reached the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup for the first time in club history last season, surpassing their previous best run to the fourth round, which had stood since 1983.

Wrexham Announce Eight Scholarship Deals

Wrexham handed scholarships to eight players. | Wrexham AFC

Wrexham confirmed their latest intake of first-year scholars, with six players progressing through the club’s Youth Development Phase.

Speaking after the players attended an induction evening ahead of joining the Professional Development Phase for the 2026–27 season, Lead Coach Craig Knight said: “Firstly, congratulations to all eight new scholars, and I look forward to working with them next season.

“As well as being offered that scholarship, it was nice to celebrate that achievement, both collectively as a group and alongside their friends and family, at the induction evening.

“The night showed them what the club’s vision is and how important the community is to the club. The event also highlighted what is involved in the scholarship program. It was equally important for parents to put names to faces among the staff at the club, as well as wider external stakeholders such as the college, the PFA, and the EFL.

“I think all of those elements contributed to a special moment for each young person who has worked really hard to get where they are. It’s not the end of the journey; it’s just a stop along the way.”

Wrexham First-Year Scholars

Name Position Miles Lewis Goalkeeper Finn Bridges Defender Joe Williams Defender Lenny Lowe Defender Ben McEvoy Defender Sebastian Saverimutto Midfielder Jayden Smyth Midfielder Evan Lewis Midfielder

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