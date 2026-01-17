Wrexham Standings: EFL Championship Table After 27 Games

Wrexham suffered their first defeat in four weeks on Saturday, falling 2–1 to Norwich City at the STōK Cae Ras.

The Red Dragons came out flat in front of a home crowd, conceding the game’s opener to Anis Ben Slimane just nine minutes into the action. The hosts settled into the game, though, and soon Sam Smith brought them level in the 24th minute with an accurate header from 10 yards out.

Both sides’ efforts to snag the go-ahead goal were momentarily put on pause in the second half due to a medical emergency in the stands. Once play resumed following the delay, Norwich caught Phil Parkinson’s men lacking in transition.

Jovon Makama finished off his team’s fast break with a right-footed strike to beat goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo, putting the visitors up 2–1 less than 10 minutes after the restart.

Wrexham pushed for an equaliser in the remaining half hour, but came up empty, hurting their standing in the EFL Championship table.

Wrexham Standings After 27 Games in the EFL Championship

Nathan Broadhead was held quiet in North Wales. | Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Place Team Points Games Played 1 Coventry 55 27 2 Middlesbrough 49 27 3 Ipswich Town 47 27 4 Millwall 46 27 5 Hull City 44 27 6 Preston 43 27 7 Stoke City 41 27 8 Watford 41 27 9 Bristol City 40 27 10 Wrexham 40 27

Wrexham might have dropped three points on Saturday, but they only dropped one place in the standings. The Red Dragons surrendered ninth place to Bristol City and sit 10th, with both clubs level on 40 points.

Still, Parkinson’s men find themselves only three points off the Championship playoff places. A win against Norwich City would have put them firmly in the race for a spot at Wembley Stadium at the end of the season, but for now, they remain on the outside looking in.

Direct promotion to the Premier League remains unlikely, though not impossible. Coventry City, a team Wrexham defeated back on Halloween, sit atop the table with 55 points, far out of reach of the Red Dragons.

Middlesbrough occupy second place with 49 points. It would take a steep decline in form from Boro and an unprecedented winning streak from the oldest club in Wales to snatch the second and final automatic bid to the English top-flight.

Wrexham’s Next Five Games

Phil Parkinson is hoping to extend Wrexham’s unbeaten run. | Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Wrexham will only have two full days to recover before they are back in action on Tuesday. Leicester City are headed to the STōK Cae Ras, where the Red Dragons will hope to secure a better result than the 1–1 draw they settled for in their September clash with the Foxes.

Then, Parkinson’s men are in for back-to-back away matches against QPR and Sheffield Wednesday. The latter, who sit bottom of the table, should pose little threat. A trip to Loftus Road, though, is a much bigger challenge, especially since the hosts put three past Wrexham at the start of the season.

Speaking of massive tests, the oldest club in Wales then return home to face Millwall. Alex Neil’s men have only been bested twice in their last 11 league matches and currently sit fourth in the standings. The pressure will be on the Red Dragons to secure three points against the London-based outfit, especially since they already did so back in August.

Rounding out their match calendar for the next four weeks is a clash with Bristol City. The two sides are level on points, setting the stage for what should be a back-and-forth battle at Ashton Gate.

Opponent Date Leicester City (H) Jan. 20 QPR (A) Jan. 24 Sheffield Wednesday (A) Jan. 31 Millwall (H) Feb. 7 Bristol City (A) Feb. 13

