Wrexham Standings: EFL Championship Table After 32 Games

Wrexham saw three points slip through their grasp in the dying stages on Tuesday night and were forced to settle for a 2–2 draw against Bristol City.

The Red Dragons twice had the lead at Ashton Gate Stadium, first through Ollie Rathbone’s opener just past the half-hour mark and then again in the 76th minute after Bristol midfielder Joe Williams sent Issa Kaboré’s cross into the back of his own net.

Up 2–1 on the brink of stoppage time, Phil Parkinson’s men were only minutes away from taking three points back to North Wales when Bristol substitute Max Bird played spoiler in the 89th minute.

There was not another goal to be found in the game from either side and the points were shared in what was ultimately another frustrating ending for Wrexham this season.

Wrexham Standings After 32 Games in the EFL Championship

Phil Parkinson is hoping to lead Wrexham to a fourth consecutive promotion. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Place Team Points Games Played 1 Coventry 62 32 2 Middlesbrough 61 32 3 Millwall 56 32 4 Ipswich Town 54 30 5 Hull City 54 31 6 Derby Couty 48 32 7 Wrexham 48 32

Wrexham fell out of the Championship playoff spots last weekend after suffering a 2–0 defeat to Millwall and failed to reclaim their spot on Tuesday night. The Red Dragons are in seventh place, on the outside looking in of the all-important top six.

The good news for Parkinson’s men, though, is that they are level on 48 points with Derby County, right on the cusp of taking back their place in the playoff spots. It will be much harder for the team to catch up to fifth place Hull City and fourth place Ipswich Town, who each already have 54 points with games in hand.

Seventh place might not be where the club wants to be at the end of the season, but for now, they are still well within the fight for a place at Wembley Stadium come May. As long as Wrexham hang around the top six, they will dream of securing their fourth consecutive promotion.

Wrexham’s Next Five Games

Wrexham have a tough slate of fixtures coming up. | Jack Thomas/WWFC/Wolves/Getty Images

Opponent Date Competition Ipswich Town (H) Feb. 21 Championship Portsmouth (H) Feb. 24 Championship Charlton (A) Feb. 28 Championship Chelsea (H) Mar. 7 FA Cup Hull City (H) Mar. 10 Championship

Just eight days after Wrexham beat Ipswich Town 1–0 in the FA Cup fourth round, they are once again set to face off with the Tractor Boys at the STōK Cae Ras, this time with three points on the line. The Red Dragons already have the blueprint to defeat Kieran McKenna’s men—now they just have to execute it again.

Then, Parkinson’s men play Portsmouth and Charlton, two sides they should have little trouble getting past. Both opponents are in the bottom half of the table and failed to score against Wrexham in their respective reverse fixtures.

The biggest test of the season for the Welsh outfit comes during the first weekend of March, when it hosts Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round. If the Red Dragons want to make it to the quarter-finals for the first time in 29 years, they must somehow pull off a magical upset against the Blues.

The team will have less than three days to rest and recover from the FA Cup bout before they must welcome Hull City to North Wales. The Tigers are well in the race for the Championship playoff spots, and they will come into the fixture with the confidence of having already defeated Wrexham 2–0 back in December.

