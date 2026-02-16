Wrexham Learn Nightmare Opponents for Historic FA Cup Fifth Round Clash

Wrexham’s dreams of making the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time in 29 years took a major hit on Monday night when they matched up with Chelsea in the fifth round.

The Red Dragons had managed to avoid any of the Premier League’s best and biggest teams in their previous two outings in the competition. Phil Parkinson’s men survived a penalty shootout with Nottingham Forest in the third round before dispatching fellow Championship side Ipswich Town at the weekend.

Although both formidable opponents, the two tests were nothing like the one waiting for Wrexham in the fifth round. Chelsea currently sit fifth in the Premier League standings and have only lost two matches since Liam Rosenior took over the team—both of which came at the hands of league-leaders Arsenal.

Wrexham, meanwhile, are eighth in the Championship and have just three wins in their last six matches across all competitions.

When Is the FA Cup Fifth Round?

The FA Cup fifth round comes at the beginning of March. | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

The FA Cup fifth round kicks off on the weekend of March 7, giving Wrexham nearly three weeks to get prepared to face the Blues. The good news for Parkinson’s side is that they have the advantage of hosting the clash at the STōK Cae Ras.

Magical results have come in North Wales ever since Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac purchased the oldest club in Wales in 2021, with the home supporters willing the Red Dragons to improbable victories in the past. They will have to be at their loudest, though, to help their team unsettle Chelsea.

For Wrexham, the match comes the weekend after a trip to Charlton. The club are then scheduled to face Watford on March 7, a fixture that will have to find a new kick-off date due to the FA Cup.

